Will Howard Rocks Steelers Uniform for First Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new quarterback in Will Howard, and right now, he's the first glimpse of the future for the black and gold. Even if Howard isn't currently expected to take on a starting role, fans and the team are optimistic about his future, and every step he takes in his NFL journey is worth documenting.
Well, this step was a big one. For the first time in his NFL career, Howard got to put on a Steelers uniform. Repping the black and gold at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Howard joined fellow Pittsburgh rookie Kaleb Johnson in a group of high-profile first year players as the league welcomes it's next class.
In a video shared by Kay Adams, Howard and Johnson are seen walking around with rookies dawning the Steelers uniform. Johnson is in No. 20, while Howard is rocking his No. 18 jersey.
Howard has already stolen the hearts of fans with his leadership and attitude coming into Pittsburgh as a sixth-round pick.
"I was hoping in my heart that they'd pick me. I know on that like 'Hey Rookie' show they showed a clip of me begging Pittsburgh to pick me just cause it's a long three days and you never know what's gonna happen, but I'm blessed man. I could not be in a better place, and Pittsburgh is gonna get my all every single day," Howard told media during rookie minicamp.
The Steelers won't know for some time if Howard is the future of the quarterback position, but for now, everyone is enjoying the excitement of having a young passer. And getting to see him in uniform for the first time only brings the thoughts of football season to life as the league prepares for Organized Team Activities and Minicamp to close out the spring.
