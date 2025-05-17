Steelers Insider Squashes Trade Hopes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has two major holes as the offseason continues. The quarterback and wide receiver positions are the biggest question marks with a few months remaining until their preseason schedule opens against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There are some holding hope that the Steelers will continue to utilize the trade market to upgrade the WR position. After aggressively pursuing and landing star wideout DK Metcalf and signing him to a new contract, they still need help on offense. With a need at the position, the organization could go out and expend more draft capital to acquire another playmaker to pair with Metcalf.
According to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, however, that's a lofty and unlikely expectation. In his recent column for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, he was asked what the Steelers would give up to add another WR to their depth chart. Dulac stated throughout the piece that he believes one big trade for a receiver was enough for Pittsburgh, and doubled down on that with what he believes the team is willing to still give up.
"They wouldn't give up more than a fifth-round pick if they did," he wrote. "But I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you waiting for that to happen."
Dulac is likely drawing on the team's recent trades when making this conclusion. Last season, the Steelers made a move just prior to the NFL Trade Deadline, bringing in veteran pass-catcher Mike Williams for a fifth-rounder. The move was great on paper, but the offense never incorporated him into the mix properly, and it wound up being a waste of a trade for both parties.
The Steelers are unlikely to make the same mistake in 2025. However, that doesn't mean they can't target an impact receiver to pair with Metcalf. While Dulac isn't keen on the Steelers spending more of their stockpile of draft picks, they have so many to work with. If they are a WR away from Super Bowl contention, they should be ready to part with a higher pick to make that happen.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!