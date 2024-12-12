Wrongful Death Case Closes for Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a dismissal has been filed in the state of Florida for the wrongful death case of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.
Rick Ellsley, who is an attorney representing Kalabrya Haskins, offered a statement following the dismissal.
"Each of the various defendants have paid their respective settlements, so the wrongful death case in Florida is now closed," Ellsley said.
Haskins was tragically killed in April 2022 after he was struck by a vehicle in Florida while in the state for training sessions with his Steelers teammates.
In August 2023, Haskins' family reached a "partial settlement" with the driver of the truck as well as the owner and broker of the vehicle, per ESPN.
A wrongful death complaint was filed by Haskins' estate, per NBC Sports, as they claimed that the driver of the truck was operating in a careless manner.
Additionally, according to a lawsuit, it was alleged that Haskins was drugged and robbed by a group of individuals. The rental car company that he used was also sued for providing him with a vehicle that was faulty and damaged, as was a hotel in the Boca Raton area.
