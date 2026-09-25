3 Reasons Why Steelers Could Lose to Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quite the test in front of them in Week 3.

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a 2-0 start and look the part of a real contender in the AFC, while the Steelers are fresh off a 20-3 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots.

These two teams feel like they might be trending in different directions, and here's three reasons why Pittsburgh could end up falling to its AFC North rivals at Acrisure Stadium.

Run Game Still Struggles

Both Rico Dowdle (toe) and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) have been listed on the injury report this week, though the former appears to be in more danger of being ruled out against the Bengals, considering he's been a non-participant in practice while the latter has been limited.

Regardless of who's available out of the backfield in this contest for the Steelers, however, there's a real chance Cincinnati will shut down its run game.

The Bengals have allowed -0.32 EPA per rush so far this season, which is the second-best mark in the league (per Next Gen Stats). Pittsburgh, on the flip side, has averaged just 3.4 yards per rushing attempt with an EPA per rush of -0.20 (tied for fifth-worst, per NGS).

Dexter Lawrence has helped transform Cincinnati's run defense, and even if the Steelers make some changes on the right side of their offensive line following Spencer Anderson's bone break in his leg that he suffered vs. New England, it might not matter a whole ton.

Pittsburgh needs to get going on the ground sooner rather than later, though the odds of doing so with a beaten-up running back room vs. the Bengals feel slim.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks a tackle attempt by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bengals' Offense Figures Out Steelers' Defense

For as talented as Cincinnati's offense is with the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown, among others, the Steelers' defense feels as though it has the leg-up in the matchup between the two units.

After all, Pittsburgh has already forced four turnovers this season and is tied for the fourth-best EPA per play allowed (-0.20, per NGS) while having a fantastic group of pass rushers both off the edge and along the interior of its defensive line.

The Bengals' offense has yet to really get going this offseason (309.0 yards per game, -0.08 EPA per play), but who's to say they can't break out against the Steelers?

Joey Porter Jr.'s status (NIR/conditioning) is up in the air for this game as well, and his potential absence would make things easier for Cincinnati if he's inactive.

Offensive Line Remains a Huge Issue in Pass Protection

For as many questions as the Steelers have with their offensive line in the run game, the unit's inability to hold up in pass protection is far more of a concern at the moment.

Aaron Rodgers has already been sacked six times while being pressured 30 times (per NGS), and he had such little time to operate against the Patriots in particular.

It's possible Pittsburgh does start Brock Hoffman at right guard in place of Anderson or even first-round pick Max Iheanachor in place of Dylan Cook at right tackle, though there's likely to be some growing pains if the team does end up making those moves.

The Bengals are tied for the league lead in sacks with eight, with Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Cashius Howell, Boye Mafe and Cedric Johnson all thriving as pass rushers for them through two games.

Cincinnati is going to put some heat on Rodgers, and it could end up wrecking the Steelers' offensive game plan quite easily as a result.

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