Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Could Have Massive Performance Against Patriots

Aaron Rodgers could be in for his best game as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

Rodgers' first taste of action in a Steelers uniform vs. the Patriots in a Week 3 victory for the black and gold last year wasn't impressive on a statistical level, as he threw for 139 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Given how New England looked against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 as well as how Rodgers performed in the season opener vs. the Atlanta Falcons despite mediocre numbers, however, the future Hall of Famer is in a perfect spot to have a monster showing at Gillette Stadium.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers Was Better Than The Stats Show in Week 1

Arguably the largest concern about the Steelers and their ceiling for the 2026 campaign all offseason was the viability of their passing game with a 42-year-old Rodgers behind center.

The arm talent is undeniable, though his lack of mobility alongside a spotty offensive line from a pass protection perspective were among the primary reasons why some red flags were raised.

Those shortcomings that are present for Rodgers physically showed up against Atlanta, and the Falcons' pass rush pressured him far too often. Though he threw for 221 yards and a touchdown on 40 attempts, the numbers don't tell the full story.

Rodgers did not have a single turnover-worthy play (per Pro Football Focus), and his 9.2 air yards per target was his most in a game since joining Pittsburgh (per Next Gen Stats).

With DK Metcalf's drops on accurate throws as well as a ball in the end zone that Roman Wilson nearly came down with before it came loose, Rodgers was on his A-game against Atlanta and would have far more gaudy stats had a few of those incompletions that weren't his fault been hauled in.

Both Metcalf and Wilson had two of the more egregious non-pass interference calls of Week 1 against them too, which otherwise could've turned the tide of the contest as well.

The passing game wasn't efficient due to some of those miscues, but the Steelers should feel far more confident in Rodgers' ability to lead a productive offense moving forward after the way he played in Week 1.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Present Perfect Opportunity for Rodgers

New England, in its loss to Seattle, held it to just 13 points. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold only played a single drive before suffering a glute injury, however, forcing backup Drew Lock into the game.

The Seahawks still finished Week 1 with the 10th-highest EPA per pass (+0.12) according to Next Gen Stats, though, which is a worrying sign for the Patriots' pass defense.

Head coach Mike Vrabel is a strong defensive mind, and New England certainly has a good amount of talent on that side of the ball, but Pittsburgh could potentially exploit it through the air with Rodgers.

On the flip side, the Patriots held the Seahawks to -0.10 EPA per rush. If that trend continues in Week 2, it could force the Steelers to follow a pass-heavy game script, much like it did against the Falcons.

New England's pass rush improved this offseason with the additions of EDGE rushers Dre'Mont Jones and second-round pick Gabe Jacas, though it's still not an elite or maybe even an above-average unit, especially with Harold Landry on the reserve/PUP list.

With it becoming clear that Pittsburgh is going to stretch the field and take more downfield shots under Mike McCarthy, Rodgers and company will have plenty of chances for explosive plays.

As long as they can convert on those opportunities at a higher rate against the Patriots than they did against the Falcons, Rodgers may very well turn in his best game as a Steeler up to this point.

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