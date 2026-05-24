Steelers Should Avoid DeAndre Hopkins Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have much more work to do to complete their roster, nor do they have loads of cap space.

Wide receiver still sticks out as a potential position of need, though, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified former Baltimore Raven DeAndre Hopkins as a potential move for the Steelers.

"DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. should make a solid receiver duo. However, rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen are unproven, and Pittsburgh's overall receiver depth is lacking," Knox wrote. "Adding a vet like Hopkins or Stefon Diggs would help give the Steelers a playoff-caliber offense."

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) reacts after making a reception for a first down during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Should Steelers Actually Pursue Hopkins?

Outside of Metcalf, Pittman Jr. and Bernard, the Steelers don't really have another dependable receiver.

Maybe Roman Wilson will have a breakout year in Mike McCarthy's offense, and it's at least possible Wetjen and/or even Eli Heidenreich makes more of an impact than expected in their rookie years, but none of those outcomes should be counted on.

Hopkins is one of the flashier names still left on the free agent market regardless of position, and if Pittsburgh is counting on contending to some extent in 2026, bringing in a veteran with a track record like his looks good on paper.

After all, Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who has recorded 13,295 yards (most among active players) and 85 touchdowns on 1,006 receptions throughout his career.

He won't command a sizable deal in the slightest considering he'll turn 34-years-old in June and is way past his prime, but the Steelers should stay away regardless.

After signing a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens last offseason, Hopkins proceeded to log just 330 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches in 17 games.

Even in 2024, which he spent between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, the potential Hall of Famer finished with just 610 yards and five scores over 16 contests.

Hopkins just doesn't have much juice left in the tank anymore. Sure, he's still fantastic in contested catch situations and is a bigger-bodied target at 6-foot-1 with reliable hands overall, but the athleticism is almost non-existent.

The Steelers don't have a shortage of size at the receiver position with Metcalf, Pittman Jr., Bernard and even Ben Skowronek, and it's tough to really find a spot for Hopkins on the team in which he'd handle a consistent role as things currently stand.

Pittsburgh would be smart to add another receiver this offseason, but Hopkins shouldn't be its choice.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!