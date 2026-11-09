Calvin Ridley Incident Could Complicate Steelers Trade Interest

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have just over 24 hours before the 2026 NFL trade deadline passes them by. The organization has multiple needs they will hopefully address before the deadline expires, but none feel more pressing than adding a wide receiver.

Because of that obvious need, the Steelers have been tied to nearly every possible trade candidate on the market. Whether it's the top name discussed, Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs, or veteran Tennessee Titans pass-catcher Calvin Ridley, the Steelers have been connected to all of them.

Ridley has suddenly become a more coveted trade target in the final hours before the deadline, but a recent incident during his bye week might complicate things too much for Pittsburgh's liking.

According to a report from WKRN, a Nashville publication, Ridley was involved in an undisclosed incident at Nashville International Airport. The team released a statement confirming Ridley's involvement, but did not provide any further details.

"We are aware of the incident and are in communication with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority,” the team said. “We will not be able to comment any further at this time."

Steelers Should Pivot From Ridley

The team's interest in Ridley may not have him as their top target, but this news should end any thoughts about the possibility. No details are known about what transpired at Nashville International Airport, and that's perfectly fine. It's no one's business what happened.

Regardless, the Steelers should take any warning and sign of caution as encouragement to abandon any possible trade talks with the Titans.

The biggest reason for this is because the player is already a questionable target. Ridley is in his third season with the Titans, and each year has been another step backward for the veteran. His first season in Tennessee was a fantastic season, putting up 1,017 receiving yards and hauling in four touchdowns. Last season, injuries derailed his campaign, limiting him to just seven games with 303 yards.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, he's been an afterthought. He's played in seven games but has received only 13 targets. That's translated into six receptions for 91 yards and zero touchdowns.

That's a combined 49 receptions and 394 yards over his last 14 games played. The average yards per reception is exciting, sure, but it disguises the reality. Ridley is no longer the effective route runner and separator that made him a multiple-time 1,000-yard receiver.

Add in any sort of off-the-field issues, whatever they may be, and it's a bit of salt in the wound. Ridley was already a trade target who provided little excitement to the Steelers, and this latest incident only complicated the matter further.