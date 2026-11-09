Ladd McConkey for Roman Wilson? Steelers Trade Idea is Interesting

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline and wide receiver is the position to watch.

As for who they are going to land, if anyone, it's still up in the air. Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans have all been floated as leading candidates. But there has also been some discourse about bigger names who may not be available, but teams may be trying to test the waters with.

Ladd McConkey has been one of those bigger names, being mentioned as a player teams like the Steelers may be interested in calling about. All reports claim the Los Angeles Chargers do not have interest in dealing their leading wide receiver, but that hasn't stopped conversations about opposing teams acquiring him.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo was amongst those discussing the possibility, pitching a trade idea that lands McConkey and the Chargers' 2027 fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft in exchange for the Steelers' 2027 second-round pick and wide receiver Roman Wilson.

"It's possible that the Steelers wouldn't have to part with Wilson in this scenario, but if the Chargers want a replacement for McConkey, it would likely be Wilson, who had success at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh," DeArdo writes.

"The Chargers also probably don't want to part with McConkey, a former 1,000-yard receiver who is still playing on his rookie contract. However, getting another receiver — in addition to a second-round pick — could be enough for the Chargers to move McConkey."

Does The Trade Work?

It might. Wilson also has another year left on his rookie contract, so Los Angeles would be receiving a wideout who would stick around for longer than the season. Wilson is also in the midst of his first season as a real contributor to the Steelers' offense, catching 14 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

While Wilson is currently on Injured Reserve with a finger injury, he's eligible to return after Week 10 and has begun working with trainers on the sideline during practice, which is a good sign that he's getting ready to at least return to practice once eligible.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) completes a pass to run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chargers would be more interested in the second-round pick over Wilson, but it might be the sweetener they'd need to actually consider trading McConkey.

As for the Steelers' side of things, there's no reason this trade wouldn't work. They should be willing to give up a second-round pick for a player who might take them to the next level offensively. Plus, McConkey comes with another year of play, meaning Pittsburgh could try to negotiate a long-term deal in the offseason without having to worry about losing him.

If it works out, he and Germie Bernard are an exciting duo to help welcome a younger quarterback next season and beyond.

Chances are, the Steelers have a much higher likelihood of landing Downs, Thomas, Ridley or a small name at the deadline. McConkey would be a game-changing move, though. And to give up Wilson and a second to land him and a fifth-round pick? It might be worth it.