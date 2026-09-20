Steelers Have No Obvious Solution at RG, or Do They?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 after their regular season opener, but the victory came with some unintended consequences.

One consequence the Steelers now face a sobering reality along the offensive line. While it wasn’t a failure along the line of scrimmage, the right side of the offensive line has quickly become a problem area for head coach Mike McCarthy.

For now, the team has Spencer Anderson slated to start at right guard once again in Week 2, but that is more out of necessity than on merit. The Steelers seemingly have no solution ready, should Anderson struggle again, so where does that leave them?

It puts the team in a difficult position, one that leaves few options. One is throw caution to the wind and let Anderson go the rest of the season. Another is to pivot to backup guard Brock Hoffman. Lastly, they could, and may be forced, to explore the trade market as soon as possible.

In-house Improvements for Steelers?

The quickest solution, if the Steelers feel they need a change, is to swap Anderson for veteran Brock Hoffman. If that doesn’t work, they also have rookie Gennings Dunker who was inactive for the team’s regular season opener.

Hoffman makes sense as the replacement. His history and previous success with McCarthy gives him a leg up over the rest of the backups, but it goes beyond his familiarity with the head coach. Hoffman has experience playing all three interior lineman positions, providing a similar level of versatility that Anderson does in a backup role.

Hoffman is the sensible choice to replace Anderson moving forward. The coaching staff trusts Hoffman to step in and there be no drop off in play. If anything, bringing the veteran in might improve the output and help spark the stagnant run game.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (71) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Gaines II - Arizona Cardinals Guard to Watch

Another option is to swing a trade for a player who might thrive in Pittsburgh.

One target who could immediately upgrade the position, is Arizona Cardinals guard Jon Gaines II. Overshadowed by bigger names in Arizona, Gaines is a player that instantly uplifts the Steelers’ offensive plans.

Why is that? Well, for starters, he’s used to playing in multiple roles. He played over 300 snaps at left guard in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference, but he was a much better fit at right guard in the Cardinals’ season opener.

That versatility is important, but his ability to pass block is what the Steelers should be intrigued by. Regardless of if he’s at left or right guard, he’s picked up just one holding penalty and allowed three sacks over three seasons.

In his fourth year in the NFL, he hasn’t played a ton. He started just five games last season, but is on track to start the whole season at right guard for the Cardinals. That inexperience might be concerning, but his size and physicality are worth a shot.

Another reason he might be a player to watch is because he wouldn’t cost much. Sure, the Cardinals got off to a 1-0 record, just like the Steelers, but they don’t have Super Bowl ambitions in Arizona. Gaines is in the final season of his rookie deal and has been a rotational player for the past three seasons. If the Steelers offer a day three pick, what stops the Cardinals from saying no?

If it’s not a trade or some other roster adjustment, the Steelers will be in trouble. Anderson has time to correct those issues, but the team has to have their backup plan ready. Otherwise, the offensive plans for the season might come to a crashing halt.

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