Steelers Mock Draft: The Final Product

PITTSBURGH -- We've made it. The stage is set, the fans are filling the parkway and the City of Champions is about to host the 2026 NFL Draft. And all eyes are on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Mike McCarthy would love all 12 picks, general manager Omar Khan is already working the phones to see what opportunities present themselves in this year's draft. The Steelers likely won't finish with all 12 selections, and don't in this mock.

Instead, they go after their top target early, and make sure they start off the draft with a bang, bringing in a big-name star.

Here we go.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 15: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Trade Details: Pittsburgh receives pick No. 15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive picks No. 21, 76, 161.

The Steelers need a wide receiver. They've needed one for two years. But this year, they're going to land one.

They've spent a ton of time scouting the wide receiver class, but have paid closer attention to Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Denzel Boston more than any others. Tate is likely gone in the top 10 picks, but Lemon can go anywhere from 11 through 21. The Steelers aren't going to wait.

"He was outstanding," general manager Omar Khan described Lemon after their pre-draft visit. "He really was. We had a chance to meet him in Indianapolis. He was here and spent some quality time with him. It was excellent time spent."

Whoever the quarterback is gets another weapon who's capable of playing outside or in the slot. One of the best route runners in the class, and debatable the highest upside wide receiver of the group.

Lemon is exactly what they've been looking for for years. They're done waiting, and aren't going to risk missing out on him to another team.

Round 2, Pick 53: Jake Golday, LB Cincinnati

Pittsburgh has done a suspicious amount of homework on the inside linebackers in this class, which tells us they're at least considering the option. Whether that's the team not being sure about Patrick Queen's future or not being satisfied with the group in general, the Steelers want to add - and a downhill linebacker who can help in run support is the perfect fit.

Golday is a player who operates best near the line of scrimmage, which has been the area the Steelers have struggled. What they could use is a run-stuffer on the inside, who's also athletic enough to stay on the field for coverage downs. Golday has all of that potential, and the toughness and physicality to contribute instantly.

What Golday does as a rookie is yet to be determined. Some say he's a special teamer with big upside while others say he's a Day 2 pick for a reason and will be on the field quickly.

Either way, he fits the Steelers defense, and at No. 53, Pittsburgh grabs a linebacker.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) gestures after a first down against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 85: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Double-dipping at wide receiver almost feels inevitable for the Steelers. They met with Branch at the NFL Combine and hosted him for dinner prior to his Pro Day at Georgia. The speedster with higher upside than most third-round picks is going to have plenty of suitors, but Pittsburgh clearly believes they're one of them.

Branch adds another fast wideout who can operate in the slot or outside, and who can be a gadget player right off the jump. Even if there isn't much space for him behind DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Makai Lemon, he's capable of doing so many things that it shouldn't be hard to get him involved.

A high-upside wideout who hopefully pairs for Lemon for the future. That's exactly what the Steelers need, and have an opportunity to find in 2026.

Round 3, Pick 99: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

At some point, the Steelers are probably going to go after an offensive tackle. No one really knows what's going to happen with Broderick Jones, and if he's not available this season, having only Dylan Cook as a left tackle option seems worrisome.

Bell brings a massive 6-foot-9 frame and a crazy wingspan to the NFL, and while he needs some work, especially in pass protection, he's an intriguing prospect. One that the Steelers brought in for a top-30 visit.

Maybe they don't view Bell as an immediate starter, but they might view him as good competition for Cook if things go south with Jones. And at bare minumum, a developmental piece who could hopefully start in the future.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Round 4, Pick 121: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

And here's the quarterback. The smoke screens of Carson Beck being a first-round pick seem to be only smoke screens. It doesn't feel likely that Beck is going to be the second or third quarterback off the board, but he is likely the QB the Steelers end up with.

The Miami product has won a lot of games during his NCAA career. A National Champion, Beck has experience in the biggest games, and the Steelers value that.

What he brings that really stands out for the Steelers, though, is the quarterback build. Mike McCarthy believes he's able to develop quarterbacks as well as anyone, and Beck is the prototypical QB if you eliminate some of his shortcomings like arm strength and athleticism. Standing 6-foot-5, 230 pounds with 9.75 inch hands, he's the "AFC North build" the Steelers want.

It's felt like Beck the whole time for the Steelers and heading into the draft, nothing has changed. He's the QB pick in 2026.

Round 4, Pick 135: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Bud Clark just feels like a Steeler. A hard-nosed but athletic playmaker who can come up with the football but could also make you pay with the right hit.

The Steelers are expecting Darnell Savage to be ready to sign soon, but they've also been interested in safeties this offseason. Without knowing the future of Jaquan Brisker and having no depth outside of Savage on a one-year deal and second-year UDFA Sebastian Castro, the team wants another addition. One with good upside.

Clark brings that. If he's a starter in a few years, it won't surprise many. He needs time to develop, but the immediate ball skills are there, and he's got the grit to carry high expectations into the league.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Marlin Klein (17) hangs on to the ball after a complete pass as he is stopped by USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Round 6, Pick 216: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

A super lengthy, athletic outside linebacker, Gentry brings plenty of upside for a late-round pick. While not being as productive in college as many hoped, the physical skills are still there. Being 6-foot-7 with 35-inch arms, he sure looks like a Jeremiah Moon replacement option.

Round 7, Pick 224: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Losing Connor Heyward in free agency, the Steelers still need a third tight end. While Nowakowski isn't a guarantee in the NFL, he is athletic and at 6-foot-2, could fill the fullback role Heyward played while also helping behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

All the Steelers need to do is call Frank Cignetti Jr.'s brother, Curt, and ask for a scouting report.

Round 7, Pick 230: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

Toriano Pride Jr. is a speedster who stands 5-foot-10 and can play the outside. The Steelers have shown a little interest in cornerback during the scouting process and with questions about Cory Trice Jr. and Dont Kent's health, it's not a bad idea to bring in another young option for competition at the bottom of the depth chart.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Round 7, Pick 237: Desmond Reid, RB, Pitt

The Steelers need a kick returner and Desmond Reid brings that. Plus, the Steelers got to watch him dominant the ACC in 2024 with 1,545 total yards from scrimmage and a punt return for a touchdown. While he's got some questions about his ankle, Reid could be a fun seventh-round pick who might hold more of a chance to make the roster than most drafted 237th overall.

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