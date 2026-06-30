Former Steelers WR Nominated for Prestigious ESPN Award

PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is being recognized for his community outreach efforts.

Former Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen didn't play long in Pittsburgh, but he left an impression. Appearing in five regular-season games plus their Wild Card Weekend showdown, Thielen completed his NFL career catching passes from Aaron Rodgers in the Black and Gold.

Thielen also spent much of his time in humanitarian work in his community. That's why he's one of three finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The 12th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards are presented by ESPN and are set to be broadcast the night before this year's ESPYS.

Thielen's Focus on Mental Health and Wellness

Thielen is a highly respected member of the NFL and has been so throughout his entire career. Part of the reason is his investment and work surrounding youth mental health and wellness. According to ESPN's press release announcing this year's finalists, the Thielen Foundation has become a top-tier nonprofit organization centered around young people.

"Thielen has demonstrated a sustained commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for children and families across underserved communities," the release stated. "To date, the Thielen Foundation has invested more than $4.6 million in nonprofit organizations and programs focused on improving youth wellness and expanding access to sports and education."

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen (16) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Can Steelers Find Thielen-Like Player in 2026?

With the Steelers, there is a huge question regarding the wide receiver position. This was the same question plaguing the team last year, which is why the team brought Thielen in late in the campaign.

Heading into 2026, the Steelers still have a concerning lack of depth at the position. Michael Pittman Jr. gives the team a legitimate second option behind DK Metcalf, and second-round pick Germie Bernard has the makings of a star.

Behind that trio, there is nothing but uncertainty. Roman Wilson enters his third season hoping to finally make a mark. Fourth-round pick Kaden Wetjen is primarily set to serve as a return specialist. Eli Heidenreich is not a lock to make the roster. Ben Skowronek is a special teams ace.

If Bernard struggles, the depth disappears. The Steelers will once again have a top-heavy wide receiver group in need of reinforcements.

Another Pittsburgh Connection

Joining Thielen as a finalist for the award is Pittsburgh native and University of Pittsburgh graduate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety has become one of the leaders in cardiac health awareness and and emergency preparation. After suffering his own horrific cardiac arrest during a game, his foundation, the Chasing Ms Foundation, has become a huge fundraiser and advocate for CPR education and expanding access to life-saving AEDs.

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