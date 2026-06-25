LeSean McCoy Reveals Real Reason Antonio Brown Left Steelers

LeSean McCoy is attempting to set the record straight on Antonio Brown's departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers over seven years later.

During a recent episode of the "Speakeasy" podcast, McCoy stated Brown never actually wanted to leave the Steelers and was told by the organization that he had to.

"This is what people don't know," McCoy said. "Because I had Drew Rosenhaus as my agent and he had Drew Rosenhaus as his agent. We've always been tight. He didn't want to leave Pittsburgh. That's the real truth. The real truth is that he loved Pittsburgh. He never wanted to leave Pittsburgh. He felt like they didn't truly value him.

"They gave [team MVP] to JuJu [Smith-Schuster], which sounds crazy when Antonio Brown is on your team. Then, your Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who they've basically babied for years, even when he declined. AB, say what you want about him, he always was productive, he always was a hard worker. All these things are going downhill for him, and now they ask him to leave? He was mad about that."

Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the game against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rise and Fall of Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh

For the better part of a decade, Brown was one of the most talented players in the entire league.

A sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan who essentially had little to no expectations, Brown's 11,040 yards, 74 touchdowns and 821 catches from 2011 to 2018 all led the NFL. Additionally, he made seven Pro Bowls and was a four-time first-team All-Pro during that span.

From there, however, everything went downhill. Brown did not play during Week 17 of the 2018 campaign after reportedly missing practices and meetings, and he also had a feud to some extent with Roethlisberger around that time.

The original reports suggested that Brown and owner Art Rooney II sat down and agreed that parting ways was in the best interest of both parties, but McCoy's comments seem to push back on that notion.

Regardless, Pittsburgh reached an agreement to trade Brown to the Buffalo Bills in March 2019, though he objected to the deal and ultimately got it to fall through.

He was later traded to the Oakland Raiders, who he never appeared in a game for amidst a slew of different issues. Brown then finished his career out with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV with the latter, before running off the field shirtless in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign and never playing again.

Controversy hasn't evaded him in retirement either, and he recently went on a rant aimed at Smith-Schuster. Brown is one of the more remarkably talented receivers of the 21st century, but all of the baggage has tainted his legacy.

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