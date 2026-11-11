Former Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from former third-round draft pick Kaleb Johnson before the regular season began. After an uninspiring performance in training camp and the preseason, the team decided to cut ties with the second-year running back.

After that decision, the Steelers sent Johnson to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a draft pick. It was an unceremonious end to his time in Pittsburgh, but it was clear he’d get a better shot at playing time in Green Bay.

With the Packers starting running back, Josh Jacobs, leaving their Week 9 contest with an injury, it allowed Johnson that chance. In response, he had a career game, posting 68 rushing yards on 14 carries and his first NFL touchdown.

After the game, Johnson shared some major love for his quarterback, Jordan Love. According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Johnson has a clear preference when it comes to the two quarterbacks he’s played with, and it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

”I’ve had two good quarterbacks,” he said. “Aaron and him, but I like Jordan better.”

Kaleb Johnson on Jordan Love: "I’ve had two good quarterbacks, Aaron and him, but I like Jordan better." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 9, 2026

Johnson Finding Opportunity After Steelers

While Johnson has had the privilege of playing with two good quarterbacks, he hasn’t had the luxury of being a good running back with two franchises.

During his time with the Steelers, he was a bust of a draft pick. Despite having a ton of talent and a hard-working attitude every day he was a member of the franchise, he couldn’t produce or build trust. In 10 games as a rookie, he carried the ball 28 times and posted just 69 yards. That was good for an average of 2.5 yards per carry and the longest run he broke off was a nine-yard rush.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Don’t Miss Johnson

The nail in the coffin came early into his rookie season. Being used as a kick returner, he fumbled an attempt and that cost him the rest of the 2025 campaign. From that point on, he was relegated to the bench or inactive on game day.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have found new life in their ground game thanks to Jaylen Warren. Heading into the 2025 season, there was a belief that Johnson could supplant Warren as the go-to back in Pittsburgh.

Fast forward one year later, and Warren is one of the best running backs in the NFL this season. He’s almost single-handedly leading the Steelers’ offense, exceeding 100 yards from scrimmage in five of the last six games and 704 total rushing yards through eight games.

It might sound harsh, but the Steelers don’t miss Johnson, even as he finds success in Green Bay.