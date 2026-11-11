Former Steelers Player and Coach Dick Hoak Passes Away

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers player and coach Dick Hoak passed away at the age of 86.

The native of Jeannette, Pennsylvania spent nearly five decades with the Steelers in some capacity, winning five Super Bowls with the franchise. He earned Pro Bowl honors once over his 10 seasons as a running back in the NFL, and he followed his playing career with a tremendous stint as a coach in the organization, helping the franchise capture five of their six Lombardi Trophies.

The former Pro Bowl running back was a legendary of the franchise’s history, and Steelers President Art Rooney II offered some heartfelt words on Hoak’s passing. The team shared his official statement via their team social media channels.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dick Hoak, a legendary member of the Pittsburgh Steelers family,” he stated. “Dick respresented everything the Steelers stand for with his toughness, loyalty, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the team. First as a player, then as a coach, Dick’s contributions to the organization spanned generations.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Hoak: pic.twitter.com/sPXZk1vtoB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 11, 2026

A Top Rusher in Steelers History

Hoak first entered the Steelers organization during the 1961 NFL season, when the team drafted him out of Penn State in the seventh round of the 1961 NFL Draft.

As a rookie he played in 14 games, kicking off a career that spanned 10 seasons and 135 NFL games played. As a tailback, he amassed over 1,100 carries with the Steelers, producing 3,965 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. He also added 146 receptions over his career for an additional 1,452 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The 1968 was Hoak’s peak season as a player. He ran for 858 rushing yards and three touchdowns, plus 253 receiving yards and another score. Those numbers earned him his sole Pro Bowl selection.

He ranks eighth on the Steelers' all-time rushing leaders.

Oct 1969; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Dick Hoak (42) runs with thae ball after a hand-off form quarterback Terry Hanratty (5) with lead block by guard Larry Gagner (79) in during the 1969 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Legendary Position Coach

It didn’t take long for Hoak to find an impact in a new role. He retired from the NFL following the 1970 season, but two years later he was right back with the Steelers. Head coach Chuck Noll hired Hoak as the running backs coach ahead of the 1972 campaign. The team went on to win four Super Bowls under his coaching.

Decades later, Noll retired and was replaced by Bill Cowher. The only position coach Cowher retained was Hoak.

He ended his coaching career with 35 seasons at the helm and earned his place as an inaugural member of the Steelers’ Hall of Honor.