The Pittsburgh Steelers and the entire world of football will have to battle for attention with Grand Theft Auto 6 this weekend.

GTA 6, which is made by Rockstar Games and will release on November 19, is among the most anticipated video games in recent memory, if not all-time. According to Sensor Tower, it has already sold just under 16 million copies and generated over $1.5 billion in revenue.

A major reason why there's so much hype surrounding GTA 6 is the fact that it's been 13 years since its predecessor, GTA 5, was put out in the fall of 2013.

Considering just how much of a phenomenon GTA 6 is, we thought it was worth looking back on the release of GTA 5 and where the Steelers stood at that moment in history.

Dec 22, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Pittsburgh won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Were Steelers When GTA 5 Released?

While some might think the 2026 Steelers have it bad as GTA 6 comes out after losing 38-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, this year's team doesn't hold a candle to the 2013 squad in that regard.

When GTA 5 was released on September 17 of that year, Pittsburgh was in the midst of its worst start to a season during the 21st century.

After collapsing down the stretch of the 2012 campaign, opening 6-3 before finishing 8-8 and missing the postseason for just the second time since 2007, the Steelers lost each of their first four games in 2013 and began the year at 0-4.

The Steelers did bounce back from there, going 8-4 to close out the season and finish 8-8, but it wasn't enough to make it into the playoff field in the AFC.

Antonio Brown was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career, earning second-team honors while finishing with 1,499 yards and eight touchdowns.

2013 was also the last time Troy Polamalu was named a Pro Bowler before later retiring following the 2014 campaign.

Furthermore, Cam Heyward is the only player left on Pittsburgh's current roster from the 2013 team. He started 13 of 16 games that year and recorded 59 tackles with 5.0 sacks.

Jan 5, 2014; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 2013 NFC wild card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. San Francisco won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Were Prominent 2026 Steelers When GTA V Came Out?

Outside of Heyward, the only other member of the 2026 Steelers who was playing in the NFL during the 2013 campaign was Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was in the middle of his ninth season with the Green Bay Packers at the time and his eighth with Mike McCarthy as his head coach.

The future Hall of Famer only played in nine games, however, after breaking his left collarbone that November. Over that span, he threw for 2,536 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Only a few current Steelers were even playing collegiately when GTA V came out, as Chris Boswell was in his final season at Rice in 2013 while Jalen Ramsey (Florida State) and T.J. Watt (Wisconsin) were true freshmen while Robert Tonyan was a redshirt freshman quarterback at Indiana State.