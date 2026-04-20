How Aaron Rodgers Silence Impacts Steelers Draft Plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still awaiting word from Aaron Rodgers, have to move forward with their plans for the 2026 NFL Draft without having any assurances from the 42-year-old quarterback.

When asked how not having Rodgers in the fold just yet affects their draft, Steelers general manager Omar Khan essentially alluded to playing the waiting game while also noting that it doesn't change the way they're assessing the class.

"We still evaluate it," Khan said. "It doesn't change our evaluation process. We're still putting the guys up where they need to be. We'll see how it shakes out."

Steelers Address Possibility of Adding to QB Room

Head coach Mike McCarthy stated that Pittsburgh has the necessary amount of reps and the right training environment for another developmental quarterback if the organization chooses to draft one to pair with 2025 sixth-rounder Will Howard.

McCarthy added, though, that it's all about finding the right fit.

"We speak on it being the most important position in football," McCarthy said. "I think it's important to always try to add to it if you can, but it has to fit."

As for this year's quarterback class in general, which is weak outside of likely No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, McCarthy again talked about the importance of the fit for each player in the Steelers' offense.

"I think you have to decide what do you want, what do you believe in, what direction do you want to go with your offense?" McCarthy said. "I believe, as a QB coach, I would like to work with any of these guys."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rodgers Dilemma

Though Pittsburgh had seemingly hoped it wouldn't be strung along for a second-straight offseason with Rodgers, it doesn't appear that a resolution is imminent in the slightest.

That doesn't mean he can't change his mind and let the Steelers know his plans at any moment, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that "there is no expectation" of his decision coming before the NFL Draft, leaving the organization in a compromising spot.

It's not something they're unused to, as Rodgers didn't officially sign with the team until June last year, but the uncertainty is something they'd probably rather not have to deal with.

As Khan noted, though, Pittsburgh likely won't let the delay on Rodgers' end force them to change their plans in the draft. It won't reach for a quarterback just to take one and make up for the four-time MVP's current absence, nor should it.

The third round is potentially the starting point as to when the Steelers will seriously consider selecting a signal caller, and that likely would've been the case even if Rodgers were on the roster.

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