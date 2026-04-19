One Guard Steelers Can Pick in Each Round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- One of the top needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the 2026 NFL Draft is offensive guard. The team has an undisputed starter at right guard, with Mason McCormick coming back for his third NFL season.

The problem is the Steelers' left guard. It's not a numbers issue, as they have Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman under contract and vying for the starting role.

It's possible neither pans out as a long-term starter, meaning the Steelers are likely to add depth at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the top of the class is thin, as the draft goes on, there are more and more exciting prospects. Each round has at least one guard that should entice the Steelers.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 1 - Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The Steelers hope that Olaivavega Ioane slips down the draft board and winds up available with the 21st selection. Ioane is a future 10-year starter in the NFL, and teams passing him are truly missing out.

The Steelers could go from a good offensive line to one of the deepest units in the NFL with Ioane. He's the ideal first-round pick for the franchise.

Round 2 - Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

The nastiest guard in the class is Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge. He is a player built for the 1970s era of the NFL, but the Steelers will take it in 2026. Rutledge looks like a starter as a rookie, and he's one of the team's top targets if he's still around on Day 2 of the draft.

Round 3 - Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

To end Day 2 of the draft, the Steelers can grab a player with great physical measurements and two years of starting experience in the NCAA. Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer is boring, and that's a huge compliment to the young lineman. He's physical, uses his long reach, and he's solid in both run and pass protection.

Round 4 - Beau Stephens, Iowa

One of the top names available when the final day of the draft begins is Iowa guard Beau Stephens. A stout run-blocker who has the potential to grow into a long-term starter, Stephens is an intriguing player to evaluate. Some feel he isn't quite athletic enough to make it at the next level, but he's hopeful his technical prowess can overcome that while he develops.

Round 5- D.J. Campbell, Texas

A three-year starter and just 22 years old, Texas Longhorns guard D.J. Campbell is a quality Day 3 pick. He has decent size (6'3", 310 pounds) and hands, and he has shown flashes of being a starter at the next level. With his combination of experience and age, he's a great late-round find.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Round 6 - Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Primarily a right guard with the Aggies, Ar'Maj Reed-Adams comes with significant starting experience in college. He has one of the longest reaches of any player in this class and combines that with a 6'6" body. He screams rotational interior lineman at the NFL level, and that's a great choice in the sixth round.

Round 7 - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Taking a swing on a guy like Jaeden Roberts in the seventh round is a great move for the Steelers. The four-year player with the Crimson Tide spent time in and out of the starting lineup. The upside is that he has a massive and ideal frame for a guard. At 6'5" and 333 pounds, he's a developmental pick that could pay off.

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