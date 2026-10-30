How Steelers Can Beat Browns' Denzel Ward

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their most important game of the regular season so far, as they meet the Cleveland Browns in a critical Week 8 matchup. Both teams enter with a 5-2 record and a chance to show that they are legitimate contenders for the division title and in the conference.

The Steelers enter with a wave of momentum and confidence. They've won three consecutive contests, and despite some blemishes and imperfections, this team is right in the thick of things. To win this contest, however, the Steelers have to solve the Browns’ biggest strength on defense. Cornerback Denzel Ward is playing like the best CB in the NFL, and he’s going to give the Steelers’ offense fits in this Week 8 showdown.

For the Steelers, it's a challenge that a championship-caliber team can and must overcome. Thankfully for head coach Mike McCarthy and his offense, their previous matchup, plus another loss in the Browns' schedule, can give them the keys to taking down Ward and the Cleveland defense in Week 8.

Best Corner in NFL?

There genuinely might not be a better cornerback in the NFL right now than Denzel Ward. Through seven games, he has two interceptions and six passes defended. But the most impressive thing about the five-time Pro Bowler's start is how dominant he is when targeted.

Quarterbacks have a better chance of just throwing the ball away, rather than going after Ward with a passing attempt. According to data from Pro-Football-Reference, Ward has been thrown at 39 times but has allowed just 16 completions. That's a 41% completion rate and an average of 9.6 yards per reception.

Battle of Top Options

The key for the Steelers is to get wide receiver DK Metcalf going early. In their earlier meeting, the Steelers were able to produce some numbers with Metcalf, and their method for doing so was getting him the ball quickly in space via screens. On the first offensive series of that Week 4 game, the Steelers tried to send Metcalf deep on a go-ball, but it was incomplete because of Ward's coverage on the sidelines.

Next, they sent two quick screens to him later in the drive, and that's when the yards started to pick up, with 22 yards after his first two receptions. Things went quiet for Metcalf until the fourth quarter, when he and Rodgers connected for a 43-yard bomb early in the fouth quarter. That play was successful due to the bunch formation on one side, which got Metcalf away from Ward and Tyson Campbell. This way, they were able to create a one-on-one matchup in the slot between Metcalf and the Browns' nickel corner, which was an easy one for DK to win.

That's going to be a huge part of this game for the Steelers. The battle of wits between McCarthy and the Browns' defense. Getting Metcalf away from Ward is going to be crucial as they try to keep the passing game on an upward trajectory.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) reacts after a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the Jets Can Help Steelers?

A team that produced impressive passing results against Ward and the Browns was, surprisingly, the New York Jets. Geno Smith and Garrett Wilson combined for 104 yards in their Week 5 contest, and they accomplished it through surprisingly simple, yet effective methods. In the likely event that the Steelers cannot avoid the matchup of Metcalf and Ward, they have to utilize plays and concepts that can create opportunity for their top receiver.

The Browns play a lot of man-to-man coverage. According to data from Sharp Football Analysis, the Browns far and away employ the most man coverage plays in the NFL, deploying it 42.4% of the time so far this season. When you have a player of Ward's caliber, it's easy to rely on that, since a majority of the time he single-handedly eliminates receivers from the board.

But the Jets countered the Browns' defensive scheme with a ton of mesh concepts. This is a fairly common play type in today's NFL, consisting of two crossing routes over the middle of the field, and the Jets had the perfect wide receiver in Garrett Wilson to take advantage. His speed across the middle, plus some strategic pick plays and rub routes, gave Wilson just enough space to get open.

Heading into Week 8, the Steelers should take a bit from the Jets' playbook. With Metcalf's speed, they have to find a way to create separation for him, something this offense continues to struggle with. These mesh concepts can, hopefully, give Metcalf some breathing room when he goes up against Ward.

It's going to be an absolute war between the Steelers and Browns in Week 8. To get past their rival and take the top spot in the AFC North, they have to win the passing battle. If they follow this guide, they will likely get the result they are looking for.