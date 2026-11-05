Insider Floats Steelers QB as Potential Trade Target

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are buyers, it's still possible that they could receive some interest in one of their backup quarterbacks ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that while the Steelers are "more likely" to add to their roster over the next few days while sitting at 6-2, Mason Rudolph is a player who could theoretically be moved if the right opportunity presented itself.

“The Steelers are more likely to bring in players at the deadline," Fowler wrote. "In fact, I don’t expect Pittsburgh to move anyone. But it has a surplus at quarterback, and should more quarterback injuries occur around the league, perhaps teams call on Rudolph with an attractive offer.”

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Rudolph Have a Market?

In-season quarterback trades are typically a rarity across the NFL.

There have only been five since the start of 2020, but two of them have come during the 2026 campaign, as J.J. McCarthy was sent from the Minnesota Vikings to the New York Giants in late September, while Jacoby Brissett was just dealt to the Baltimore Ravens from the Arizona Cardinals on November 4, following what are likely season-ending injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Minnesota landed a 2027 fifth-round pick for McCarthy, and Arizona's return for Brissett isn't yet official.

There are a few teams out there, with the Minnesota Vikings being chief among them, who could use another quarterback before the deadline.

Rudolph presents an interesting case as a trade candidate, though, because of both his lack of true upside and recent starting experience.

For example, McCarthy was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and thus had value due to his untapped potential despite things not working out in Minnesota, while Brissett has started 20 games over the last two seasons for the Cardinals and had spurts where he's looked like a quality option behind center.

As for Rudolph, however, he's made just one start since returning to Pittsburgh in 2025 after a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans.

The 31-year-old has played a fair amount throughout his NFL career, appearing in 37 games and making 19 starts, but his 53 passing attempts during his second go-around with the Steelers might not be all that alluring on the trade market.

If another team decides they need an upgrade at backup quarterback or their starter goes down in Week 9, the chances of Rudolph being traded would jump.

Otherwise, it's hard to imagine him not sticking around with the black and gold for the remainder of the year before hitting free agency next offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Would Moving Rudolph Make Sense for Pittsburgh?

Equipped with 18 picks over the next two NFL Drafts, the Steelers aren't exactly hurting for extra assets.

At the same time, if they could acquire a mid-to-late Day 3 selection for a veteran on an expiring deal in Rudolph, perhaps it's something they'd consider.

The organization's willingness to move on from Rudolph, though, comes down to their confidence in Will Howard and/or Drew Allar to take another step and fill in as Aaron Rodgers' backup.

Sitting just a game outside of the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and in a tight division race in the AFC North as the first-place team, Pittsburgh can't really afford to slip up over the back-half of its schedule.

If Rodgers were to ever miss a game or two due to injury, Rudolph would likely present the Steelers their best odds of remaining competitive without the future Hall of Famer on the field.

Neither Howard or Allar has taken a regular season snap, though they both played a good amount during the preseason and have continued to grow while serving as the No. 3 and 4 quarterbacks, respectively, behind Rodgers and Rudolph so far this year.

Howard and Allar have higher ceilings than Rudolph and could be in the mix to serve as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback down the line, perhaps as early as 2027, but their collective readiness to play now is a question mark.

If the Steelers believe either could fill in for Rodgers if necessary and keep the offense afloat, than trading Rudolph could be on their radar. If not, holding onto Rudolph would be the right course of action.