Joey Porter Jr. Likely Out Week 1, Steelers Trade Possible

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in their Week 1 opener against the Atlanta Falcons. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Porter is unlikely to play because of a back injury, and may even be moved before playing for Pittsburgh again.

Porter and the Steelers have been trying to strike a deal all offseason but have not come close on a long-term extension. Pittsburgh's deadline to negotiate is kickoff of Week 1, and it doesn't appear a deal is going to be finalized by that time.

The fourth-year cornerback missed all of training camp because of a back injury and has only been a limited participant in practice throughout the week. The team Doneiko Slaughter for the game, which indicated Porter's chances were slim.

According to Schefter, while Porter is not expected to play in the opener, he may not be expected to play for the Steelers any longer. The NFL inside reports that a trade is on the table for the star cornerback as well.

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr., who has been embroiled in a contract dispute all summer, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons because of a back injury, per @RapSheet and me, and the possibility of a trade remains in play. pic.twitter.com/Iin8JJMzw3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2026

This isn't the first time it's been made known that Porter could request a trade if things don't get done between he and the Steelers. Now, it looks like that may become a reality and his time in Pittsburgh may be coming to a close.

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