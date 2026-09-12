Steelers CB Elevation Likely Means Bad Joey Porter Jr. News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are elevating a defensive back for their Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per an official announcement from the Steelers, cornerback Doneiko Slaughter is coming up from the practice squad for the season opener at Acrisure Stadium.

Slaughter's elevation doesn't guarantee that he'll be active, though it does provide Pittsburgh with some insurance in case Joey Porter Jr. doesn't suit up for the contest.

Porter Jr. was listed as questionable on the Steelers' final injury report after being a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a back injury, which initially landed him on the PUP list at the beginning of training camp in July.

With his contract situation remaining unresolved with under 24 hours before kickoff, the two sides are in a bit of a precarious spot.

Porter Jr. doesn't seem quite up to speed regardless of where negotiations stand at the moment, however, which may put him at risk of not playing or at the least filling a limited role against the Falcons.

If Porter Jr. isn't able to go, Jamel Dean and Asante Samuel Jr. would likely be the Steelers' starting duo at corner on the outside while Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols are the primary options out of the slot, with Daylen Everette and Slaughter being the backups.

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