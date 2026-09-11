Steelers Announce Joey Porter Jr.'s Game Status vs. Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s game designation for the team's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons has been revealed.

On the Steelers' final injury report before their season opener, Porter Jr. was listed as questionable while practicing in a limited capacity with a back injury.

As such, Pittsburgh has kept the door open for the 26-year-old to suit up vs. Atlanta. On the flip side, Porter Jr. remains far from a sure thing to ultimately play.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts as he takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr.'s Comments About Injury Status

When asked if he's prepared to take the field in Week 1, Porter Jr. replied with, "Yea, I think so."

He added that he's, "trending in the right direction," when it comes to his back, though he admitted that both his conditioning and injury could factor into the potential decision to hold him out against Atlanta.

His injury and overall standing when it comes to him ramping up after missing all of training camp on the PUP list isn't the only roadblock, though, as his contract situation remains unresolved.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next for Porter Jr.?

Porter Jr. didn't have much of an answer when asked if anything is giving him optimism about a deal crossing the finish line before the Steelers face the Falcons.

"No, not really... the clock's ticking, so it is what it is at this point," Porter Jr. said. "We're gonna be prepared regardless of the situation and we're gonna play ball."

The Penn State product is the last of the top extension-eligible cornerbacks left without a new deal after Christian Gonzalez inked a four-year, $135 million contract with the New England Patriots in the early hours of September 8.

Porter Jr. shut down the narrative that he's looking to become the highest-paid player at the position. There's clearly still a hold-up though, and the sides don't exactly appear to be on the precipice of an agreement at this point in time.

That could change in an instant, however, especially when negotiations are expected to be cut off by the time Pittsburgh officially faces off against the Falcons.

The two parties could revisit contract talks next offseason, but with the franchise tag at play and no telling of what may transpire throughout the campaign, it feels like the current opportunity provides the best chance for a deal to come together. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

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