Steelers Drawing Awful Comparison to Jets and Cardinals

Following the news from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Aaron Rodgers is no longer expected to provide the Pittsburgh Steelers with an answer on his plans for next season before the NFL Draft, one analyst sounded the alarm on the team's quarterback situation.

On X, ESPN's Benjamin Solak made the bold declaration that the current condition of the Steelers' signal caller room is worse than that of both the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, who are perhaps the most quarterback-needy teams in the league outside of the black and gold.

"The Steelers have a worse QB situation than the Cardinals," Solak wrote. "And the Jets."

and the Jets — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 20, 2026

There's a strong argument for Solak's claim, and quite frankly, the Steelers only have themselves to blame for the deja vu they're experiencing when it comes to Rodgers in particular.

Another Long Wait

At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, general manager Omar Khan told reporters that Rodgers' free agency, "isn't going to go like it did last year", but it sure looks and feels familiar.

Much like last offseason, the Steelers likely have a strong understanding of Rodgers' plans and believe he'll ultimately sign with the team.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

That doesn't make the fact that he's dragging out the decision any less frustrating, though, especially as the team begins voluntary minicamp and looks towards the rest of the offseason program without complete clarity from the 42-year-old quarterback.

Pittsburgh isn't going to reach for a signal caller in the draft just because Rodgers hasn't given them his final world, but it does put the organization in a tough spot when it comes to approaching the position on Day 2 or 3.

Steelers' QB Outlook

Should Rodgers return, it's not like he's an above-average quarterback who can put the Steelers on his back and make them a contender. That wasn't the case in 2025, even if the team went 10-7 and won the AFC North, and it's hard to imagine him improving when he's another year older.

Will Howard, who is taking the the first-team reps at minicamp, is an intriguing prospect, but he still has a ton to prove after his rookie year was essentially a wash.

Mason Rudolph is still on the roster as well, but at this point he's nothing more than a mid-to-high level backup and would be in danger of losing his spot on the team if Pittsburgh selects a rookie in the middle rounds of the draft.

With little upside behind center in 2026, the Steelers are going to have to tread water and hope the team as a whole is talented enough around Rodgers, or whoever is starting, to make another playoff push before potentially finding a long-term quarterback option in the 2027 draft.

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