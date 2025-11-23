Aaron Rodgers Sends Signal to Cameras Before Steelers vs Bears Game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heads into an important Week 12 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears on the road and isn't afraid to show everyone how he truly feels.
Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that Rodgers reported to Soldier Field a little after 9:30 a.m., where he then walked one lap around the field, flipped off a few cameras that were filming him and then went back inside.
Graziano also noted that Rodgers used his right hand to flip the cameras off and that he didn't know whether the 41-year old, who is dealing with a left wrist injury, could do it with that hand as well.
Rodgers Still Questionable Vs. Bears
Rodgers suffered the wrist injury towards the end of the first half of the 34-12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11.
He took a hit from Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai after throwing an incomplete pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell and held his left wrist afterwards.
Rodgers stayed in for one more play, throwing an incomplete pass to wide receiver Roman Wilson, before kicker Chris Boswell converted a 25-yard field goal, putting the Steelers up 10-6 at halftime.
He didn't return to the game, as backup quarterback Mason Rudolph came in and played the rest of contest.
Rodgers finished the game by completing 9-of-15 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard pass to Gainwell.
He was limited in practice the final two days before heading off to Chicago and wore a brace on his left hand.
Rodgers will do whatever he can to ensure he's ready for the 1:00 p.m. kickoff, but the Steelers are still moving with caution, making sure he doesn't suffer make this a long-term injury.
The Steelers will monitor how he hands off the ball and takes snaps, which will determine if he starts vs. the Bears.
What Happens if Rodgers Doesn't Play vs. Bears?
Rudolph is the backup behind Rodgers and would get his first start of the season if the Steelers rule Rodgers out.
He had a solid performance vs. the Bengals, completing 12-of-16 passes, 75%, for 127 yards and one touchdown, a five-yard pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell.
Rudolph entered this situation back in 2023, when he took over at quarterback late following an injury to Kenny Pickett and the benching of Mitch Trubisky.
He completed 53-of-71 passes, 74.6%, for 716 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Steelers to three straight wins, clinching a playoff berth, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Rudolph returned after a season with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and now has a chance to prove that he can still be an effective starting quarterback in the NFL.
The Steelers will also have Will Howard, their fifth round pick out of Ohio State, as backup to Rudolph.
Aaron Rodgers' Long History vs. the Bears
The 21-year NFL veteran has had great success against the Bears, as he spent the first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers is 25-4 in his career against the Bears, completing 67.3% of his passes, while throwing for 6,965 yards and 64 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
His most important win against the Bears came in the NFC Championship Game in 2011, a 23-14 victory, which eventually set up a 31-25 win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!