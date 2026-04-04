Former Steelers WR Wanted to Reunite With Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken some strong step towards building a competent offense in 2026. The additions of running back Rico Dowdle, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have all fortified positions of need for the Steelers and give new head coach Mike McCarthy more options and depth in his first season.

The work isn’t done when it comes to improving the Steelers’ offense. The wide receiver position remains top of the team’s priority list, as they only have four under NFL contract at this point of the offseason. The 2026 NFL Draft stands out as the place for them to fill out the depth chart, but turning to another veteran isn’t off the table.

If the Steelers still had Mike Tomlin as their head coach, a former draft pick would be a realistic option to return. JuJu Smith-Schuster played in Pittsburgh for five seasons between 2017 and 2021, and during that time he established a strong relationship with Tomlin. So much so, that Tomlin’s departure from the organization hit him hard. As he admitted during an appearance on The Snap Count with Charlie Batch and Trai Essex, Smith-Schuster was disappointed to hear the news. Not just because it meant the end of an era in Pittsburgh, but because JuJu had a reunion in mind.

“I was very bummed. I was bummed that he stepped down," he said. "For me, even through this free agency, I’m over here, seeking to text him like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?” Seeing if I could play for him again because he is someone that, you know, you would put everything on the line for because he does vice-versa."

"Even throughout this free agency, I'm over here, seeking to text him... seeing if I could play for him again." #HereWeGo



JuJu Smith-Schuster said he would've loved to reunite with Mike Tomlin and play under him again.👀



Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/rCZRwJlMwI pic.twitter.com/eStnhtAr1e — The Snap Count (@SnapCountShow) April 2, 2026

Smith-Schuster’s Stellar Steelers’ Career

JuJu became a fan favorite immediately after the Steelers drafted him with the 62nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his year, he established himself as a force. He played in 14 games, hauling in 58 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.

He followed that up with the most productive season in his NFL career. He made 111 receptions on 166 targets, totaling 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, and he was also elected to the Pro Bowl.

Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

The Block Heard Round the World

Smith-Schuster also endeared himself to the Steelers Nation with his famous, or perhaps infamous, block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during his rookie season.

Burfict was public enemy number one after he concussed Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown with a questionable hit. During a 2017 matchup, JuJu exacted the revenge everyone in Pittsburgh hoped for. With running back Le'Veon Bell with the ball and bouncing toward the outside, Smith-Schuster met an unexpecting Burfict with a vicious block that drew a crowd and the admiration of every one of his teammates.

It’s clear that the Steelers left an impression on Smith-Schuster, just as he did on the organization. So much so that he was willing to come back for a second stint in Pittsburgh, if it meant playing again for Mike Tomlin.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers