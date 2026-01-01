Steelers Starting CB Hit With Illness Before Ravens Game

Though James Pierre has appeared to be making progress in his return to the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, a new issue has now popped up.

The veteran cornerback was listed as a non-participant on the Steelers' second injury report of the week with an illness, which could complicate his status vs. Baltimore.

Pierre has missed Pittsburgh's last three contests with a calf injury that he suffered in the team's first matchup against the Ravens this season in Week 14.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) reacts after an interception against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pierre's 2025 Season

Pierre was essentially an afterthought in the Steelers' secondary heading into the season, but he's ended up putting together the best campaign of his six-year career up to this point.

The 29-year-old, who began his journey in the league as an undrafted free agent with Pittsburgh in 2020, re-signed with the franchise on a one-year deal this past offseason after appearing in 15 games for them in 2024.

Pierre didn't take a defensive snap until Week 3 this season while slotting behind the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay Jr. and Brandin Echols on the depth chart at cornerback.

He didn't take on a full-time role within Pittsburgh's defense until Week 11, which marked his first start of the season, but he performed at a super high level over the following four games.

During that stretch, Pierre allowed just 10 receptions on 21 targets in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, while recording five passes defended and an interception.

He's been sidelined since Week 15, but the Steelers are hoping his illness doesn't prevent him from suiting up for their AFC North title game against Baltimore.

Potential Ramifications of Pierre's Illness

Should Pierre not be able to give it a go for one reason or another, whether it be his illness or his calf injury, the Steelers will move forward with Porter and Asante Samuel Jr. as their starters on the boundary at cornerback, much like they have since the former initially went down.

Samuel, who signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on November 12 and was later elevated to the active roster before making his first start for the team in Week 15, has played well in Pierre's absence, as has Porter.

Echols missed the Steelers' Week 17 bout with the Cleveland Browns, but he was limited in practice for the second day in a row with his groin injury and is trending towards returning vs. Baltimore, meaning he'd take back over as the starter in the slot in all likelihood while Ramsey moves back to safety.

