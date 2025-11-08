Kevin Dotson Reveals Why He Didn't Fit Steelers
A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman has spoken out on why he ultimately wasn't able to find much success with the team to begin his NFL career.
Kevin Dotson, who Pittsburgh selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, recently appeared on the "Inside Coverage" podcast and went into detail on why the organization ultimately never felt like a good fit for him.
"It's one of those things where, I wasn't used to being cold all the time, to start off," Dotson said, per Steelers Depot's Troy Montgomery. "There wasn't a lot of sun there. Not a lot of stuff to do. It was like a culture shock, and it really wasn't in too positive of a way.
"I love the team overall, but there was definitely some stuff behind the scenes that you're like, 'Oh, man.' It kind of ruined the experience for me. But I still loved being down there, the time I was down there."
Dotson's Tenure in Pittsburgh
Dotson was born in Mississippi and grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that living and playing in Pittsburgh was a huge adjustment for him.
He appeared in 13 games for the Steelers as a rookie, starting four of them while essentially splitting his time between left and right guard.
Dotson later started the first nine contests of the 2021 campaign at left guard before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He was healthy in time for the beginning of the 2022 season and started all 17 games at left guard, but he never truly put it all together with the Steelers.
His time with the team concluded upon being traded to the Los Angeles Rams around the time of final roster cuts in August 2023, as Pittsburgh acquired a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 fifth-rounder for Dotson, a 2024 fifth-round selection and 2025 sixth-rounder.
How Dotson Trade Has Worked Out
The Steelers signed left guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year deal in free agency ahead of the 2023 campaign while also having James Daniels at right guard, which made Dotson expendable.
He's gone on to become a key piece of the Rams' offense over the past three years, though, starting 38 games while moving to right guard full-time. Dotson was rewarded with a three-year extension worth $48 million in March 2024, and it appears that he's fully in his element now that he's residing in California as opposed to Pittsburgh.
For as much as the Steelers may be kicking themselves about parting ways with Dotson amidst his turnaround, a change of scenery was likely necessary for him to truly develop into the player he's become today.
