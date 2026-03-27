One Low-Cost Free Agent Steelers Should Sign

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Darnell Savage. The team is hopeful that he's going to sign, but nothing is certain until pen goes to paper, and right now, it's a bit of a mystery why he hasn't arrived.

To replace him, the Steelers have an easy option. One that makes a lot of sense in terms of production, ability on the field, age and location. And in the offseason theme of bringing local heroes home to Pittsburgh, head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan have the opportunity to do it one more time.

Damar Hamlin remains a free agent as the 2026 NFL Draft nears and the final wave of signings is upon teams. At this point, players aren't going for big contracts and are really signing for the right opportunity more than anything.

In Pittsburgh, that opportunity is an open safety position to work behind DeShon Elliott and another local product, Jaquan Brisker. And adding Hamlin makes sense for the former Pitt star and for the Pittsburgh Steelers roster.

Why Damar Hamlin is the Best Move

Just turning 28-years-old, Hamlin is entering his fifth year in the NFL. The former sixth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills has spent his entire career with one team, but remains a free agent and likely needs a new landing spot if he's going to play in 2026.

For the Steelers, they need someone who can play free and strong safety, who has some starting experience and who provides quality depth and equally as good special teams.

Hamlin does all of that.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

His cost is also low. Spotrac has his market value at just $1.8 million for one season, and chances are, the Steelers can go as low as the veteran minimum to bring him in.

On top of it all, though, it was just be enjoyable for the fans, the city and the team. Hamlin would come back to his hometown and team up with two other local players in the secondary in Joey Porter Jr. and Brisker.

Even if Savage is going to sign eventually, bringing in Hamlin as a backup plan works. If Savage hasn't signed because of medical reasons, Pittsburgh has no idea if those issues are going to emerge in training camp, causing him to miss time.

Hamlin provides another veteran with experience to operate as a safety blanket. One that could work out better than Savage if things go well for him. And one that brings as much excitement as a backup safety can bring to the city of Pittsburgh.

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