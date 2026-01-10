Steelers HC Wants DK Metcalf to Stop Apologizing

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2026 playoffs with a chance to get their first playoff win in ten seasons.

Going winless in the postseason since 2016, the Steelers will take on the Houston Texans with a chance to change their narrative.

Yet, in the background has been a lingering issue with current top wide receiver DK Metcalf, who sat out the final two games due to a suspension for an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan.

Now, head coach Mike Tomlin would like to put the event to rest, going on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday to issue his thoughts on the matter.

"He's sick about it," Tomlin said. "I'm tired of hearing him apologize about it. It's behind us now. It's time for us to move on and get singularly focused on what lies ahead. Certainly, there's a growth opportunity there as a man. But all indications are that it has happened, and he's open and non-resistant to that. My focus is the football that's ahead of us."

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) reacts after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Metcalf's decision had impacts that were easily traceable throughout the remaining two regular season games for the Steelers. Calvin Austin was also not available, so the Steelers had to rely on players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen to provide for the offense, which had wildly variable results.

The Steelers will now have Metcalf back for the playoffs, which should open up their passing game significantly more than it had been the previous two weeks. The top receiver in temrs of receiving yards for the Steelers this season, contrary to popular belief, is running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Metcalf's Impact On The Offense

That being said, having Metcalf out on the field will allow the team to vary their pass plays and having more chances for explosive plays.

Metcalf was signed to be the heavily-used receiver for a team that has struggled in recent years in the ground and pass game. The ground game has improved thanks to Gainwell and Jaylen Warren having good seasons, but Metcalf's production has been a bit below expectations.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Despite that, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has managed to slightly revive the passing offense, and the Steelers will be a tough test for one of the best pass defenses in the National Football League in the Texans.

Metcalf is sure to receive a high amount of snaps, and the Steelers will try their best to test a tough defense on a big stage.

