Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Avoids Surgery, Leaving Return Possible

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't need surgery and could return earlier than expected.

Dominic Campbell

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) comes off the field after failing to convert on third down in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) comes off the field after failing to convert on third down in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good injury news on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could make his return earlier than expected.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Rodgers underwent further tests on Nov. 17 and that he won't need surgery on his fractured left wrist.

Pelissero also reported that Rodgers is trying to get ready for the upcoming Week 12 game vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, but he hasn't received clearance from the doctors yet.

How Did Rodgers Get Injured?

Rodgers suffered the injury towards the end of the first half of the 34-12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11.

He took a hit from Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai after throwing an incomplete pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell and held his left wrist afterwards.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Rodgers stayed in for one more play, throwing an incomplete pass to wide receiver Roman Wilson, before kicker Chris Boswell converted a 25-yard field goal, putting the Steelers up 10-6 at halftime.

He didn't return to the game, as backup quarterback Mason Rudolph came in and played the rest of contest.

Rodgers finished the game by completing 9-of-15 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard pass to Gainwell.

How Did Mason Rudolph Do in Place of Rodgers?

Rudolph had a strong performance in place of Rodgers, completing 12-of-16 passes, 75%, for 127 yards and one touchdown, a five-yard pass to Gainwell.

This marked the first start for Rudolph with the Steelers since the AFC Wild Card Round vs. the Buffalo Bills, a 31-17 loss at Highmark Stadium.

Rudolph excelled towards the end of the 2023 season, taking over as starting quarterback from the injured Kenny Pickett and also the benching of Mitch Trubisky.

He completed 53-of-71 passes, 74.6%, for 716 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Steelers to three straight wins, clinching a playoff berth.

Rudolph was nervous coming in for Rodgers, but once the offense got going, it made for a great day for everyone.

"Yeah, you never know when it's going to come, but I was -- you always have little jitters first time going back all year," Rudolph said. "But I was -- when we're running the ball the way we were and then a couple guys made a couple nice plays on third and extra-long, Darnell [Washington] on that check -down, Kenny [Gainwell] on that --kind of that flare route, I mean, two touchdowns right when we needed it the most was huge. We ran the ball really well. I barely got touched. So offensive line, hats off to them. It was a lot of fun."

Rodgers' Season So Far and History vs. the Bears

Rodgers has had a solid campaign with the Steelers so far in 2025, completing 192-of-289 passes, 66.4%, for 1,969 yards and 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

The 41-year old is in his 21st season in the league and has had great success against the Bears, who the Steelers battle on the road in their next matchup

Rodgers is 25-4 in his career against the Bears, completing 67.3% of his passes, while throwing for 6,965 yards and 64 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

His most important win against the Bears came in the NFC Championship Game in 2011, a 23-14 victory, which eventually set up a 31-25 win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Published
