Steelers Preparing Will Howard for Larger Role
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be entering a quarterback crisis. Aaron Rodgers exited the Steelers dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the first half, and was unable to return for the rest of the game.
Now with a broken hand on his non-throwing hand, Rodgers will likely be out for a couple weeks and the Steelers will have to run with Mason Rudolph as their starter for the time being.
With that, rookie quarterback and 6th round pick Will Howard will have to step up and take the backup role. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took to 102.5 WDVE's Morning Show with Randy Baumann to discuss what the Steelers are planning on doing with Howard as they move forward.
Dulac Breaks The Plan Down
"They will get him prepared this week, more so than he has pending Aaron Rodgers' injury," Dulac said. "I don't think Aaron Rodgers is gonna play this week. But they will get him ready as the No. 2 quarterback, unlike the last two weeks where he's run the scout team. So that is one byproduct. But they will get him more prepared at least to be the guy who could go in if something happens to Mason."
The win over the Bengals was the first appearance that Howard made in any capacity this season. Howard appeared as the team's emergency third quarterback, but did not take the field at any point.
How Howard Got Here
Much of the question surrounding Howard has to do with how talented the roster he had at Ohio State was. With that in mind, many were unsure where to select him, leading to him falling to the Steelers in the sixth round. It is possible that Howard is incredibly talented and that the Steelers got a steal taking him as late as they did. It is also possible that he was entirely elevated by an immensely talented Ohio State roster to the national championship.
The Steelers did not seem to lose a step when Rudolph entered the game, so they'll likely look to weather the storm and get through the injury period for Rodgers as unscathed as possible.
On the other hand, the other Ohio State selection by the Steelers in the draft in Jack Sawyer has excelled. He has shown the prowess he showed in their College Football Playoff run, and will likely see an elevated role as the season as carries on.
