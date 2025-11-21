Steelers vs Bears Game Only Available on Local Networks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on track for playoff contention.
Their defeat of the Cincinnati Bengals displayed defensive dominance, and their offense did well enough to inspire confidence into the future of the season.
Steelers Out Of The Spotlight
That being said, the Steelers were not given a premier slot on television for their upcoming game. The Steelers are taking on the Chicago Bears for their next game, and the battle of the Steelers defense against the young Bears offense is one that would make for great TV.
On the other hand, the current dynasty of the league of the Kansas City Chiefs and the biggest riser of the season in the Indianapolis Colts will face off this weekend.
According to 506 Sports, the Steelers matchup against the Bears will mostly be available in local markets, with small exceptions in the Philadelphia and Virginia markets. On the other hand, the Chiefs and Colts matchup will be available in most parts of the country. The west coast, the Rocky Mountain region and the deep south will all get the Chiefs matchup.
The Steelers matchup will be covered by CBS, with the game commentary provided by Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt. The premier group for CBS is often considered to be legendary commentator Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, which is the group that will be providing commentary for the Chiefs and Colts matchup.
Can Team Success Help?
The Steelers game against the Bears could have massive bearings on their playoff future, as they must fend off the surging Baltimore Ravens for the divisional title. With two games against the Ravens remaining on the schedule, the Steelers will need to take care of business in their other matchups so they can afford to possibly give up a fluky divisional game or two.
With the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns all but out of the playoff push, the Steelers have a good path for success for the remainder of the season. The biggest question going forward for the team is consistency, as they have shown flashes of brilliance but have struggled to put it all together for multiple weeks in a row.
If the Steelers can continue to keep winning, they may become the team that dominates the national broadcast map, pushing teams like the Chiefs out of the picture for a wider view of the Steelers nationally.
