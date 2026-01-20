Steelers Add Two More Players to Offseason Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued adding players to their offseason roster by way of reserve/futures contracts since they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Texans last week.

Per an official announcement from the team, they have brought in defensive back Doneiko Slaughter and offensive lineman Lorenzo Thompson.

Slaughter and Thompson join the list of following players who have also inked futures contracts with the Steelers this offseason:

DB Daequan Hardy

DB D'Shawn Jamison

DE Anthony Goodlow

DE KJ Henry

DT Kyler Baugh

OG Steven Jones

OG Sataoa Laumea

OG Aiden Williams

LB Julius Welschof

LS Cal Adomitis

OL Doug Nester

RB Max Hurleman

RB Lew Nichols

S Jack Henderson

WR Cole Burgess

WR John Rhys Plumlee

WR Brandon Smith

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Doneiko Slaughter (35) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Slaughter's Career

A three-star safety coming out of Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia, per 247 Sports, Slaughter signed with the Tennessee Volunteers and began his collegiate career in 2020.

He appeared in 21 games over his first seasons with the program and logged 24 tackles with two sacks while making one start over that stretch.

Slaughter then started seven of the 12 contests he appeared in for Tennessee during the 2022 campaign and finished with 31 tackles alongside an interception.

In 2023, his final year with the Volunteers, Slaughter started seven of the 10 games he played in and posted 32 tackles with a sack.

He proceeded to transfer to Arkansas for his last year of eligiblity in 2024. As a member of the Razorbacks, Slaughter started all 13 of the team's games and put up 78 tackles to go with a sack.

The 24-year-old was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and subsequently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Slaughter recorded eight tackles over three preseason games with the team but did not make their 53-man roster and was let go at final roster cuts.

Thompson's Background

Thompson spent his entire collegiate career with FCS program Rhode Island from 2018 to 2023.

He played in a total of 48 games for the team, starting 37 of them. In his final year there, Thompson was named a Third Team All-American by Phil Steele while also earning an All-CAA Football First Team nod.

The 25-year-old was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in May 2024 and spent his entire rookie season on the team's practice squad.

Thompson agreed to a futures contract with the organization last January, though he did not resurface on their practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster once the preseason had concluded in August.

