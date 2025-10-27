All Steelers

Steelers Bench Struggling CB

The Steelers opted to go more youthful, for better or worse.

Ari Meyer

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after failing to intercept a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after failing to intercept a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a defensive crisis.

The Steelers fell to the Packers in a game where they found themselves ahead at halftime on Sunday Night Football before falling apart in the second half to lose by 10, 35-25.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) looks to get around Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) while sprinting downfield during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. / Michael Longo / For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slay Benched For Echols

One of the issues that plagued the team throughout the game was the Steelers' secondary, as the Packers achieved a ton of chunk plays that allowed them to dominate the second half of the game. One of the players who was unable to help the Steelers on the defensive side of the football was Darius Slay, and that showed when the Steelers coached opted to bench him for Brandin Echols during the game.

Neither performed particularly well during the game, but Slay was caught up in multiple big gains by the Packers whilst Echols was just a non-factor for much fo the game.

Both Slay and Echols joined the team for this season, as the Steelers secondary has been a near revolving door of reclamation projects and veteran talent looking for their last shot in the professional ranks. Echols, however, is six years younger than the 34-year old Slay, so likely has another season or two in the professional ranks.

This season for Slay was to show whether or not he could still perform at the NFL level, and it seems to be that the Steelers believe he is no longer able to.

What Next?

Now the question turns to what the Steelers could potentially do moving forward. When it comes to their immediate future, as in the season at hand, the answer is likely nothing. It is immensely hard to come by valuable talent at the trade deadline, so the team would have to rely on a free agent pickup this year. With the season about halfway through, most quality free agents have already been signed, leading the Steelers to have little to add for the rest of the season.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) scores a touchdown against Pittsbu
Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) scores a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Chuck Clark (21) and safety Juan Thornhill (22)during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Their best move would be to wait until the upcoming offseason, where they can tap into a new class of free agents and also look to the NFL draft for talent in the secondary. That would have them reckoning with the fact that the season could be lost, however, and both the team and fans alike would prefer that not to be the case. With a winning record still at this point, the Steelers might not have to panic if the defense can pull it all together.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

Home/News