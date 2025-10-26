Former Steelers Rival Says Aaron Rodgers Isn't Retiring
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have a ticking clock on their relationship, right? The 41-year-old Rodgers joined the organization on a one-year deal with the assumption that this is it for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
According to one former NFL wide receiver, the Steelers and Rodgers better prepare for 2026 too. Chad Johnson, a former rival of the Steelers as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, recently discussed Rodgers' remaining NFL career on his Nightcap podcast. Johnson believes that Rodgers is in the driver's seat and he expects the Steelers to court him to return in 2026.
"Rodgers is in a good place for the simple fact that he controls his future,” Johnson stated. “The Steelers don’t have an answer to the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers is coming back. Mike Tomlin and the Rooney's are going to ask Aaron Rodgers to come back."
A Rodgers Resurgence
Not only are the Steelers keen on bringing him back, according to Johnson, Rodgers may be just as keen on returning to Pittsburgh. Not only has he come in and steadied the quarterback position in Pittsburgh, the team is visibly closer to a championship than they have been since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. In order for that to continue, Rodgers has to be under center. Johnson believes both Rodgers and the Steelers recognize that, which is why he won’t retire next season.
”Because the way he’s playing, there’s a resurgence in him.” Johnson noted. “And if they’re going to have a chance, if they’re going to have an opportunity, if they’re going to be able to compete as an organization, as a franchise, they’re going to want number eight to come back. And they’re willing to give him what needs to do so. He’s not going to retire.”
New QB Plans?
The way Rodgers is playing in 2025, the Steelers would be thrilled to have that level of play back at the QB position in 2026. Through the first six games, he’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and five interceptions and is on pace to break the Steelers’ single-season touchdown passing record.
If they run things back with Rodgers next year, it will be a huge shift away from the team’s reported plan at quarterback. It’s been largely speculated that the team wants to draft their next franchise QB at the 2026 NFL Draft, hosted in Pittsburgh. While that still might be the plan, the Steelers weighing their options as Rodgers continues guiding this team on their winning ways.
