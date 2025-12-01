Steelers Hit Boiling Point in Blowout to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Buffalo Bills at home 26-7 in Week 13.

The Steelers deferred, and the Bills began with the football.

The Bills opened the game with a 19-yard run by running back James Cook to start, but the ensuing set of downs started slowly. On third and long, quarterback Josh Allen found wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a first down and some more.

On the next set of downs, Allen targeted wide receiver Gabe Davis, but defensive back Brandin Echols jumped the pass and picked Allen off for his second interception of the season.

Following a couple small runs, Corliss Waitman came out to punt the ball and the Bills took over once again. Bills running back Ray Davisa was able to jump out for two plays that totalled 27 yards on the ground, but their drive stalled at the Steelers 47.

The Steelers would then go three-and-out on the ensuing drive, with two rushes totalling six yards between running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. The Bills would do the same on the next drive, except their six yards would come through the air on two passes from Allen to Cook.

Defensive Dominance In The Steel City

The Steelers next drive would be a short one ending in a punt, as the Steelers would gain one first down on a rush by Warren for 12 yards before Waitman punted. Cook started the drive off strongly, gaining 13 yards in the air to begin, before Allen and Cook rushed to set up a third-and-short. Running back Ty Johnson found 3 yards to gain the first down before a James Cook rush was fumbled. Nick Herbig forced the turnover, and Queen beat Cook to the football to force the turnover.

A 14-yard pass to wideout DK Metcalf moved the Steelers to the Bills 25 yard line, then Darnell Washington dropped a pass down the middle of the field. A 17-pass in the backfield to Kenneth Gainwell set the Steelers up at the 8 yard line with a new set of downs. Jaylen Warren caught a pass from Rodgers that put the Steelers right on the goal line on second down, and Rodgers was nearly sacked on the ensuing play.

On third down, Jaylen Warren broke the defensive pressure and put up the first points of the game. The Steelers led 7-0 after a a slightly deeper PAT try due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Metcalf on the scoring play.

The Bills took over, and Cook broke out for a 15-yard run. Small gains continued until the Steelers were unable to capitalize on a tipped pass. The Bills broke out, and with 55 seconds to go faced a 4th and 3 with four yards to go to the end zone. The Bills then false-started, and the Bills kicked a field goal to make it 7-3. The Steelers would enter halftime up four, and would get the ball back upon the return.

A Weak Start To The Second Half

When the Steelers returned to the field, the Bills seemed the more-equipped team coming out of the half. Joey Bosa broke through the Steelers offensive line, strip-sacking Rodgers. The ball was picked up and returned by defensive back Christian Benford, and the Bills took a 10-7 lead. Rodgers injured his healthy throwing hand, and Mason Rudolph entered the game at quarterback.

Rudolph's first drive would end in disaster, as Benford intercepted the football on an overthrow by Rudolph over Darnell Washington. The Bills took over, and a James Cook 31-yard rush brought the Bills to the 7-yard line with four downs available. Cook rushed on first down for two yards, then two on second down as well. A third down rush put the Bills at the 1, and a pass to Keon Coleman was successful. The Bills took a 17-7 lead, and the Steelers took over once again.

Rodgers came back onto the field for the next drive, signalling the end of Rudolph's play during this matchup. The Steelers promptly went three-and-out, and punted back to the Bills.

The Disaster Continues

The Bills moved down the field with ease, with the Steelers missing a pivotal sack that would have stalled the drive. The Bills moved down near the redzone, before landing on a pivotal fourth and short. Johnson rushed for a gain that brought them across the line, giving the Bills a new set of downs at the Steelers 21. Cook gained 16 on the next play, after a missed tackle by the Steelers' secondary kept his play alive past the marker.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

A dropped pass and a sack by defensive tackle Cam Heyward pushed it to third down, but a rush by Josh Allen was aided by his offensive line into the end zone for the score. The Bills extended their lead to 23-7.

The Steelers took the field, and the drive began disastrously with a bad snap and a fumble recovery by Rodgers. 20 yards of offense from Metcalf and Warren set up a new set of downs, and Rodgers found Washington for a gain of 26. Two incomplete passes set up a third and ten, and Rodgers found Gainwell for 8 yards. 4th down saw the Steelers attempt a conversion from the Buffalo 7, which was promptly stopped for a turnover on downs.

A 16-yard catch by Dawson Knox highlighted the first set of downs, and the Bills easily gained their third set of downs for the drive. Ray Davis rushed twice to further drain the clock, and James cook gained five yards on third down to continue the drive. Two plays were ran in the next set of downs before an unecessary roughness on the Steelers set up a first down just outside the redzone.

Meanwhile, "Fire Tomlin" chants rained down on Acrisure Stadium, the first of its kind in a long time. A rush by Davis and a rush by Cook brought the two-minute warning on. A fourth down came around, and the Bills extended their lead to 26-7.

The Steelers fell to 6-6 with a 26-7 loss to the Bills.

