Steelers Cut Beanie Bishop to Add New WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a former fan-favorite defender who has been on the practice squad all season despite a solid rookie campaign.
According to ESPN insider Brooke Pryor on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Steelers have released cornerback Beanie Bishop. The move comes after the announcement of the likely signing of wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Bishop began his college career with Western Kentucky for four season, including the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. He transferred to Minnesota in 2022 before transfering a second time to West Virginia for his final collegiate season, where he was named an AP second team All-American in 2023.
Following college, Bishop declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but was not selected and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2024 season. In 2024, Bishop played in all 17 games recorded 45 tackles (30 solo, 15 assists). The 25-year old was a surprising standout and fan favorite for the Steelers during his rookie season, even earning Rookie of the Month honors in October 2024.
Training Camp Battle Leads to Practice Squad Signing
Ahead of training camp, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin complimented Bishop, but warned him of an impending position battle at slot cornerback between him and Cameron Sutton.
“It was a good start for him, particularly being an undrafted guy the way that he was. It’s reasonable to expect him to continue to grow and take off and be able to do some more things,” Tomlin said. “Excited about the upside of him, but certainly he’s going to be faced with some competitive challenges in terms of re-earning that role in 2025, but that’s just the nature of this thing.”
Bishop's Exit Makes Way for Valdes-Scantling
After training camp, the Steelers waived Bishop and signed him to the practice squad, where he remained until being cut to make room for Valdes-Scantling. The veteran WR became a big target for the Steelers in recent weeks after he suffered a calf injury and was released from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
Valdes-Scantling has history with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as the two played four seasons together on the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2021. The Steelers are hoping to capitalize on the chemistry between the two to add a boost to their run game ahead of a tough series of matchups to finish out the 2025 season.
