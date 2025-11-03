Steelers Rising OL Deserves Opportunity to Start
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, which had remained remarkably healthy throughout the early goings of the season, saw Pro Bowl left guard Isaac Seumalo suffer a pectoral strain in the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers during Week 8 that ultimately forced him out of the game in the second half.
While Seumalo was deemed healthy enough to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, he was later pulled in the second half of the contest due to his preexisting injury.
Spencer Anderson, as a result, stepped into his spot on both occasions and got a chance to prove that he's capable of both handling the starting duties at the position down the line and filling in as a short-term replacement for Seumalo.
Anderson Demonstrating His Value
After not seeing the field on offense as a rookie in 2023, Anderson filled in for Seumalo as the starting left guard over the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign before sliding over to right guard in Week 4 while the latter dealt with a separate pectoral injury.
Anderson allowed just one sack over that stretch, per Pro Football Focus, while largely holding his own as a run blocker as well.
This year, the former seventh-round pick out of Maryland became a key component of Pittsburgh's offense as a sixth linemen upon the team's increased utilization of its jumbo package beginning in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Anderson has logged 42 snaps at left guard over the past two weeks in place of Seumalo, and he could be in line for more playing time moving forward.
Playing Anderson is Steelers' Best Option
Pittsburgh clearly values what Anderson brings to the table as its top reserve offensive linemen, and he has the tools necessary to eventually become a fixture in the starting lineup.
That's not to say he's a finished product, however, as his experience in the NFL is still rather limited, but he has a golden opportunity to pick up more game reps for as long as Seumalo's injury continues to hamper him.
At this point, Pittsburgh should consider sidelining Seumalo as a means of allowing him to recover and not worsen his current condition. Anderson has already proven himself capable of standing in as a reliable substitute, and he hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential.
If he can continue to perform at a high level and make the most of what may be considered a potential audition for 2026, than Anderson could become an early favorite to earn the starting left guard job next season considering Seumalo's contract will run out once the current campaign ends.
There's certainly still work to do, but Anderson has a shot to cement his place within the Steelers' current and future plans, and the team should seriously consider keeping him on the field for the time being instead of sending an injured Seumalo back out there.
