Steelers Dealing With Significant Injuries After Packers Loss
Following a second-half collapse that resulted in a 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an update on three veteran players who went down with injuries in the contest.
Elliott and Ekuale's Knee Injuries Deemed Significant
Tomlin told reporters that both safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale sustained serious knee injuries, delivering a huge blow to Pittsburgh's defense.
Ekuale went down with his injury in the second quarter and was checked out by medical personnel on the field. He walked off under his own power, though he headed to the locker room after going into the blue medical tent and did not return to the game.
Elliott's injury occurred after he allowed Packers tight end Tucker Kraft to come down with a floating pass from Jordan Love towards the start of the third quarter. Elliott trailed behind Kraft as he racked up a ton of yards after the catch and found his way down to Pittsburgh's 26-yard line, where the former's leg got trapped under the latter as he was tackled.
The 28-year-old remained down on the field for a prolonged period of time in visible pain before eventually being helped off the field. Elliott wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg, and he was later carted to the Steelers' locker room.
The impending loss of Elliott is a huge deal for the Steelers, as he's developed into a true difference-maker in the secondary during his two years with the team. He had previously missed their Weeks 2 and 3 games with an MCL sprain he sustained during Week 1 before returning for a Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Ekuale, one of Pittsburgh's top reserve interior defensive linemen, joined Pittsburgh on a one-year deal this past offseason and had posted six tackles on 71 defensive snaps coming into the week.
Seumalo Suffers Pectoral Strain
Seumalo departed the game with a pectoral injury, which Tomlin revealed to be a strain, as the first half was coming to a close.
The Pro Bowl left guard did not return to the contest and was replaced by Spencer Anderson, who had previously become a fixture for Pittsburgh as part of its jumbo package over recent weeks.
Seumalo's timeline isn't currently known, though this isn't the first time he's dealt with a pec injury since joining the Steelers ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The 31-year-old suffered an injury of that nature last August, which ultimately forced him to miss the first four games of the regular season. He eventually returned in Week 5 and was healthy for the remainder of the campaign, but a similar issue has now emerged for the 10-year veteran in his final year under contract with Pittsburgh.
