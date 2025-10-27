Steelers Defense Done For After Devastating Injury
PITTSBURGH — Did anyone think that DeShon Elliott would wind up being the most important player on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense? After bringing in a three-time All-Pro defensive back and a Super Bowl-winning cornerback to round out the defensive group headlined already by superstars like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, it's clear that no one is more crucial to the team's success than their number one safety.
That’s why the Steelers are absolutely screwed without DeShon Elliott in the lineup.
Tackling Machine
No, that’s not too dramatic a statement to make. And no, that’s not just a doom and gloom, overly pessimistic overreaction to the injury and a tough loss. Elliott exited the game after suffering a nasty looking leg injury. The star defender had to be carted off and head coach Mike Tomlin referred to the injury as "significant" during his post-game press conference.
It starts with the tackling machine that he is. Since Elliott signed in Pittsburgh last season, he’s been the model of strong tackling technique and consistency.
That has continued in 2025. While he’s been limited to four games and part of a fifth, he’s one of the Steelers top tacklers. He’s recorded 38 total in those five appearances, including a season-high 12 tackles in their win over the Cleveland Browns.
Secondary Struggles
The Steelers defense has been susceptible to big plays all season long, and the absence of Elliott only exacerbates that issue. While Elliott has never been lauded for his pass coverage, he’s been a pass-stopper so far this season.
When targeted, quarterbacks aren’t guaranteed to connect. He’s been targeted in pass coverage 18 times, with quarterbacks completing 13 of those attempts, or 72.2% with one pass breakup and one interception.
His absence was immediately felt as the Steelers tried to stifle their latest competition’s passing attack. The Steelers had no answer for Packers tight end Tucker Kraft as he carved up the defense for two touchdowns and over 140 receiving yards. The Packers fed Kraft continuously, and it was Elliott’s injury replacement, Chuck Clark, who was beat cleanly in a one-on-one matchup for his second score of the game.
Logistics Director
Elliott is the heartbeat of the Steelers defense. His physicality and technical skill set are tone-setters for his teammates, but how he fuels the group goes beyond just being an uber-talented safety.
Elliott’s understanding of the Steelers’ defensive structure and systems is unmatched. He is a and he knows where every body is supposed to be every single play. Just watch him pre-snap when he returns, and you’ll see how much of the defense’s communication is facilitated by Elliott.
And now, that duty will fall even more on middle linebacker Patrick Queen. He’s already the one who wears the green dot and calls plays, but now he will be further responsible with monitoring coverages and barking out orders at the line of scrimmage.
The Steelers better hope that they don’t have to wait long for Elliott’s return. He is the heart and soul of their defense, and they need him playing in order to become the defense they envision themselves to be.
