Steelers Have Easy Aaron Rodgers Decision to Make
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup, dispatching their divisional foes and avenging their earlier season loss. The Steelers won 34-12, but the biggest storyline from the game is the status of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old QB sustained a left wrist injury in the first half and missed the second half of the contest.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the initial diagnosis for Rodgers is a break in his left wrist, but the quarterback will continue to undergoe testing.
Whatever ailment Rodgers is dealing with, the Steelers have to proceed with absolute caution. If that means starting Mason Rudolph for several weeks while Rodgers recovers, so be it. The Steelers can't rush their veteran QB back on the field, no matter how desperate things become.
Maximize Your Time With Rodgers
Part of the problem the Steelers have to solve is how to maximize their time with Rodgers. This is most likely the final games of Rodgers' NFL career. Yes, he wants to be on the field and participating as much as possible, but the Steelers have to save him from himself if that's the case.
The Steelers don't benefit from an older quarterback who is playing at less than full health. They only succeed if Rodgers is healthy and active, and that could require longer than anyone wants to wait. But it's the only way things work out in Pittsburgh this season.
What Else is a Backup For?
Why else did the Steelers bring Rudolph back this season if not for this exact scenario? The team has seven games remaining in their schedule, and while they are awaiting confirmation on the severity of Rodgers' injury, there's a belief that it shouldn't be too long-term.
If it's just a few game stretch that they need someone to step in for, that's exactly the situation you brought Rudolph in for. He's not a player the team views as their number one option, but in a pinch, they believe he can get them out of a jam. Maybe it's one game against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, or maybe it's a handful of contests. Either way, this is the time for Rudolph to shine.
Not a Bad Option in the Interim
Making things even easier for the Steelers is the performance Rudolph gave them in relief of Rodgers. The 30-year-old completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Not only did he look comfortable and competent, the offense did as well. Rudolph relied on veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell in both the ground and passing game, and it paid off with a five-yard passing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
