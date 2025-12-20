Steelers vs. Lions Bold Predictions: Big Win Coming

With the likes of T.J. Watt, Isaac Seumalo and James Pierre sidelined while Nick Herbig is currently doubtful to play, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions rather short-handed.

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins over the past two weeks, however, the Steelers finally have some momentum.

Sitting at 8-6 and in good shape to eventually clinch the AFC North, Pittsburgh has plenty of reasons to feel good about itself regardless of its injury situation.

The Lions, who are also 8-6 and fighting for their playoff lives, pose a huge challenge, however, especially considering the contest will be held at Ford Field.

With that said, here are five bold predictions for this weekend's bout.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers Remains on a Roll

Despite dealing with a nagging left wrist injury, Aaron Rodgers has looked like his vintage self during Pittsburgh's two-game winning streak.

Against the Ravens and Dolphins, Rodgers went a combined 46-of-61 for 508 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Detroit's defense allowed 519 passing yards to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in a 41-34 loss last week. While Rodgers and the Steelers' offense don't pose nearly the same type of threat, they're certainly capable of doing considerable damage through the air against the Lions.

Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren Both Record 60+ Yards from Scrimmage

Jaylen Warren ended up playing vs. Miami despite being a late addition to the injury report with an illness, but it was Kenneth Gainwell who stole the show once again.

Over 13 carries and seven receptions in the Steelers' 28-15 win, Gainwell posted 126 total yards. Warren, meanwhile, ran for just 33 yards on 12 attempts to go with 15 yards on three catches.

As perhaps two of Pittsburgh's top three offensive weapons next to DK Metcalf, Gainwell and Warren could very well both get double-digit touches yet again in Detroit.

The pair has gone over the 60-yard mark from scrimmage in the same game twice this season, and it'll happen again this weekend.

Darnell Washington Finds the End Zone

Darnell Washington, despite his imposing 6-foot-7 and 300-plus-pound frame, hasn't had a ton of action in the red zone so far this season.

The 24-year-old has been targeted just three times inside the 10-yard line, according to Pro Football Reference, and one of those resulted in a two-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Washington will finally add to that tally at Ford Field, marking the third touchdown of his three-year NFL career.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) looks on before a play during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Alex Highsmith Shines

With Watt out and Herbig potentially following behind him in that regard, as previously mentioned, Alex Highsmith will have to shoulder most of the load off the edge for the Steelers against a strong Lions offensive line.

Highsmith was stellar against the Dolphins last week, finishing with six total pressures according to Pro Football Focus, and while he may deal with some extra attention, he'll find a way to come away with a sack or two of Lions quarterback Jared Goff throughout the day.

Steelers Win by Two Scores

Detroit has not lost at home by two or more scores during the regular season since Week 8 of the 2021 campaign, but Pittsburgh will put an end to that streak.

The Steelers are riding high at the moment and seem to have rounded into form in all facets of the game at just the right time.

The Lions won't go down without a fight, and they are arguably the more talented team, but Pittsburgh is simply playing better at the moment.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers