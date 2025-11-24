Steelers Lose First Place in AFC North
After once appearing like runaway favorites to win the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now lost their grasp on first place.
Upon losing 31-28 to the Chicago Bears in Week 12 with Aaron Rodgers out due to a wrist injury, the Steelers fell to 6-5 on the season. Simultaneously, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Jets at home by a score of 23-10, which extended their winning streak to five games while improving their record to 6-5.
Because Baltimore's 2-0 divisional record is better than Pittsburgh's at 2-1, the former currently holds the tiebreaker for first place. The Ravens were once 1-5 amidst Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury, but they now control their own destiny in the AFC North and have dethroned the Steelers for the time being.
How Did We Get Here?
Since taking down the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Pittsburgh has gone just 2-4 with losses to the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 7), Green Bay Packers (Week 8), Los Angeles Chargers (Week 10) and Bears. Its wins during that span have come over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, which still stands out as an impressive feat for the team, and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.
The Steelers have not won a true road game since they took down the New England Patriots in Week 3, and their last victory away from Acrisure Stadium came at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
The Ravens, on the other hand, have turned things around with wins over the Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Browns and Jets following their Week 7 bye, with Jackson playing in four of those five contests in his return from injury.
What Lies Ahead
With both the Bengals and Browns sitting at 3-8, the AFC North is a two-team race between the Steelers and Ravens for the second year in a row.
In 2024, Pittsburgh held a two-game lead on Baltimore entering Week 15 with a 10-3 record. From that point forward, however, it lost its last four regular season contests, which included a Week 16 defeat at the hands of the Ravens, and finished at 10-7.
Baltimore, meanwhile, went 12-5 and secured a first-place finish before beating the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The two sides have yet to play one another this season, though their first matchup is set for Week 14 at M&T Bank Stadium. Ahead of that meeting in Week 13, Pittsburgh will face the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium while the Ravens will face off against the Bengals at home on Thanksgiving.
The last bout between Pittsburgh and Baltimore will come in the Week 18 regular season finale at Acrisure Stadium, which could carry huge implications for both the AFC North and the Wild Card race.
The Steelers are hoping to avoid the same fate that they suffered last season, but the momentum currently falls in favor of the Ravens. That doesn't mean there isn't time for Pittsburgh to flip it back onto its side, though.
