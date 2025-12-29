Steelers Loss to Browns Among Worst in Recent Memory

The Pittsburgh Steelers, with a chance to lock up the AFC North and give their starters a chance to rest up during their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, fell flat on their faces.

In a road game vs. the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh's offense couldn't get any sort of momentum going and ultimately lost by a score of 13-6 to its division rivals that entered the day with a 3-12 record and had lost seven of their last eight contests.

Given the circumstances, a strong argument can be made that the Steelers' defeat at the hands of Cleveland was among their worst losses in recent memory.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Rundown of Pittsburgh's Embarrassing Performance

Not much blame can be placed upon Pittsburgh's defense for the team's loss, as the unit held Shedeur Sanders and company to 262 yards of total offense as well as just three points in the second half. Additionally, they came away with two interceptions and had prime opportunities for one or two more.

The offense, though, was a different story. The Browns' defense is one of the best in the NFL, having held opponents to the second-fewest yards per game at 278.6, but that's not a valid excuse for the Steelers' shortcomings.

Aaron Rodgers threw for just 168 yards on 39 attempts, and the absences of DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin III (hamstring) were certainly felt while Darnell Washington also broke his arm during the first half.

Pittsburgh missed a field goal, punted twice and turned the ball over on downs twice all in the fourth quarter. It was able to drive the ball down to the Cleveland's seven-yard line with under a minute left in the game, but three-straight throws from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling all fell incomplete and thus sealed the Steelers' fate.

Other Contenders for Worst Recent Steelers Losses

The Steelers have had a number of excruciating postseason losses over the past 15-20 years or so, including in the AFC Divisional Round to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, Super Bowl XLV to Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2010 and the infamous Wild Card Round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos in 2011.

If we're talking just regular season though, the team's Week 17 loss to Cleveland is up there considering the stakes, even if they have a chance to make it all for naught by taking down the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Among the other contenders in that category include Pittsburgh's 34-17 loss to Baltimore in Week 16 of the 2024 campaign, which essentially ended its hopes of winning the AFC North.

In terms of heartbreaking defeats, the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15 of the 2017 campaign might take the cake, as Jesse James' touchdown catch was controversially overruled with 28 seconds left in the game.

Pittsburgh has had a number of losses in trap games over the years, but few are as consequential as the one it just suffered against the Browns, making it sting even more.

