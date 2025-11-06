Steelers Release Former Third-Round Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a defensive lineman ahead of their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team has announced that they have waived DeMarvin Leal, who they selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games for the team this season and recorded a total of two tackles.
Leal's Steelers Career
Leal played all over the interior of the defensive line while also serving as an edge rusher over his first three years in Pittsburgh, making him a versatile chess piece for Mike Tomlin and the rest of the team's defensive staff.
He played in 11 games and made two starts as a rookie, recording 14 tackles over that span. Leal later posted a sack and 15 tackles over 12 contests in 2023 and saw the field for 77 reps in Pittsburgh's initial five games during the 2024 season, but a neck injury he suffered vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 ended his year.
Leal primarily worked as an outside linebacker this past summer, but he didn't do enough to land a 53-man roster spot at a position that features the likes of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer.
He went on to re-sign to the Steelers' practice squad before rejoining the 53-man roster in September after Isaiahh Loudermilk was placed on the reserve/injured list.
Leal did not receive any snaps for Pittsburgh between Weeks 6 and 8, but he did log eight on special teams against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.
Steelers' Defensive Line Outlook After Leal Move
The Steelers' decision to waive Leal comes after they signed defensive tackle Brodric Martin to their 53-man roster off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad this week.
Considering Leal almost exclusively lined up at outside linebacker both during the preseason and his scarce regular season reps on defense, however, his omission from the roster will more so impact Pittsburgh's depth off the edge.
The Steelers were already in a good spot in that regard, however, with the aforementioned quartet of Watt, Highsmith, Herbig and Sawyer.
In terms of Pittsburgh's options on the interior of the defensive line, though, the team now has Martin, Logan Lee, Esezi Otomewo and Yahya Black as its top reserve options on the active roster at this point in time behind the trio of Derrick Harmon, Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton.
