Steelers Legend Calls Out Fans Ahead of Playoffs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers just played in one of the wildest games in their recent history and one of the best football games in the history of the "Steel City".

The Steelers came out of a battle against the Baltimore Ravens with a 26-24 win in the regular season finale at Acrisure Stadium, one that gave them the AFC North Title.

Pittsburgh almost lost the game after place kicker Chris Boswell missed the PAT after the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining, but Baltimore rookie place kicker Tyler Loop missed the potentialy game-winning field goal from 44 yards out with just a few seconds left.

The Steelers now go into the playoffs, but one franchise legend wasn't pleased with the home fans in that win over the Ravens.

Steelers Legend Calls Out Fans Before Playoffs

Pittsburgh will host the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 12 for a primetime, 8:15 p.m. kickoff

The game represents the first home playoff game for the Steelers since the 2020 season, where they lost 48-37 to the Cleveland Browns.

It is more importantly the first playoff game at home for the Steelers since the AFC Divisional Round in the 2017 season, when they fell 45-42.

Jerome Bettis played in some big playoff games throughout his time as a running back with the Steelers, doing so at both Three Rivers Stadium, including three 100-yard games at home.

Bettis recently spoke on the Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward's " Not Just Footbal l" podcast and didn't care for the fans' energy at the game.

He thought that some fans didn't necessarily want the Steelers to win and that the environment wasn't was it was supposed to be for the do-or-die game it was vs. the Ravens.

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis runs the ball during Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 John David Mercer | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

“I thought the crowd was a bit iffy in Pittsburgh. I say that in a little bit of a disappointment because our crowd has been phenomenal for decades,” Bettis said.



“And this was of those games where I truly felt like a lot of the crowd didn’t feel good about us winning the game. A lot of people went into that game like, ‘I’m here, but I’m here to see us to go down.’ And you could feel the energy wasn’t a true Pittsburgh Steelers-Ravens end-of-the-season, winner-take-all game. The energy should’ve been at a fever pitch right? And it wasn’t that.”

Bettis did note that even with his disappointment with the fans, he understood the concern from the fans, including early on when the Steelers offense was struggling.

He also has faith the fans will come through and show up for the Steelers in their battle with the Texans and their great defense.

"I believe, in this game, now understand, 'Hey. We gon' find a way.' Right? And it's a different mindset going into this game from a fan perspective, right," Bettis said. "Now they're like, "We're not gon' doubt these boys again. We did that and we got egg on our face. Shame on us.'

"And I think this is an opportunity for the fans to come out and show their love and appreciation for this football team and organization. That changes the dynamic of this game because this is gon' be a tough game..."

