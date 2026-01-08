Steelers Need to Find Unsung Hero Against Texans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense is set to receive a major boost with the return of superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf following a two-game suspension. The team's leading receiver is now back in the fold as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans in their Wild Card Weekend showdown.

The enthusiasm surrounding Metcalf's return is understandable for the Steelers. That's the boost you get when your top player is back in the lineup, but the Steelers cannot put all of their hopes in Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be the only offensive force during this contest

The Texans bring one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL, and they have three superstar names in Derek Stingley Jr., Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. With such a deep group, the Steelers must get quality and timely production from their next two receiving threats, Calvin Austin III and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Accomplishing that will be quite the challenge, and it will require the team to overcome the Texans' unsung defensive hero.

Kamari Lassiter: Texans Unsung Hero

Those three names grab the headlines for the Texans, but the most overlooked cog in the machine is second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Just 22 years old, he's accumulated an impressive 27 passes defended in his first two NFL seasons. During the regular season, he led the team with 17 passes defended and tied for first with four interceptions. According to game data from Pro Football Focus, he's allowed just five touchdowns all year long when targeted.

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates after making a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

YAC: the Key to Beating Lassiter

Lassiter is a premier cover cornerback, presenting a unique challenge for Pittsburgh's secondary receiving options.

There is one way to make Lassiter look average, however. While he doesn't give up much room in coverage, there are some explosive plays against him this season, and some of that is coming via yards after the catch (YAC).

PFF's season data has Lassiter giving up 167 YAC in 2025, but he's allowed a total of 538 receiving yards when targeted in coverage.

Those numbers should give Steelers players like Austin and MVS reason for hope. Getting open is going to be a dog fight, with Lassister's speed and strength presenting a challenging matchup. But if either can win that battle at the line of scrimmage, there's a chance to break it open for a huge play.

That's the ticket for the Steelers' offense. Containing all of the Texans' defense will be nearly impossible, but there are ways to exploit this dangerous group. Getting past their unsung hero is going to be crucial for the team to end their 10-year playoff win drought.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers