Steelers Aren't a Playoff Threat

The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of their most disappointing games under the patronage of head coach Mike Tomlin, struggling with the fundamentals of football in 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

With the Steelers being able to clinch the AFC North with a win in either of their last two games, they were unable to do so in their first opportunity. With a matchup against a resilient and injury-riddled Ravens team to close the season, the Steelers have a chance to make the playoffs.

Yet, it does not feel like it would matter all that much.

The Steelers seem to be on the same path they have been on for nearly every season in the last ten years, where they make the playoffs near the conclusion of the season, then end up floundering the playoffs themselves. This season, they could miss the playoffs and still offer a similar level of dissatisfaction.

It feels as if the Steelers are barreling towards another season where they eke out a non-losing season and have nothing to show for it. They already have locked up the non-losing season aspect, as they currently have 9 wins and 7 losses with one game to play. They look no better than the previous Steelers teams that have failed to win a playoff game since their last playoff victory in 2016.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead To A Possible Playoff Game

Right now, the most likely matchups for the Steelers in the situation where they do make the playoffs would be the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills. The team looks equipped to take on none of those teams, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. While the Steelers defense might be able to take care of business against those teams, the Texans offer the hardest-hitting team in football and the other teams would not be easy to get past.

At the present, there seems to be little reason to believe that the Steelers can overcome their playoff demons this season as recent bad play has made them an easy team to overcome. They have shown flashes of good play, but their inconsistency will be exploited by playoff-caliber teams such as the Wild Card teams they will have to take on if they do make the playoffs.

While they have shown flashes over the year, it does not seem like this will be the Steelers team to break the playoff woes.

