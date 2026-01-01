Steelers vs. Ravens Game Will Make AFC North History

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face off in Week 18 with incredibly high stakes on the line.

The game can be treated as a preamble to the playoffs, as the winner of the game will win the AFC North and thus represent the division in the playoffs, while the loser will finish their season with that game.

The AFC North has played divisional matchups during the final week of the season, regardless of the number of games played in the season, since 2010. The division itself has existed in its current form since 2002, when it was renamed from the AFC Central to the AFC North and dropped the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars from the division.

In that time, there has never been a game that settled the AFC North division winner on the final week of the regular season. With the 2010 movement to divisional games to end the regular season, it seems like there should have been a win-and-in game in any of the previous 15 seasons. However, the matchup between the Steelers and the Ravens will be the first of its kind within the Steelers' division.

The only other time the Steelers have played for a divisional title in the final week in the modern era was in 2014, when they played against the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North title in Week 17. The Steelers emerged victorious, claiming the AFC North title that season. However, the Bengals still made the playoffs as a wild card, making the 2025 Week 18 bout all the more unique.

Setting the Playoff Picture

It is one of the marquee games of the final week, the other being a tussle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, who will face off on Saturday night for the spot. The AFC North matchup has considerably higher stakes, so the Steelers and Ravens were given the Sunday night slot.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

This is the first time in six seasons that the AFC North will only send one team, which saw the Ravens be the sole representative from the division for the 2019 playoffs.

Both teams are suffering from injuries to some regard, but should be able to play a high level of football when the lights get bright on Sunday night. The two teams have everything to play for, and are likely to play like they do with the playoffs on the line.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!