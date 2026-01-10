PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have release practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe, the team announced.

Sharpe was released as part of a group of moves that the Steelers have made in order to prepare for their playoff game Monday against the Houston Texans. One elevation was made this week, with defensive back D'Shawn Jamison elevated to the active roster.

Sharpe was signed to the Steelers practice squad nearly a month ago on December 10. He was signed in the midst of a string of injury trouble for the team's offensive line, with multiple starters ruled out in early december as well as some of the team's backups.

Sharpe did not receive an elevation from the practice squad nor any playing time during his time with the Steelers, and will now enter the free agent market with the season coming to a close. Sharpe was unable to crack the roster after Andrus Peat's quick return from injury and the emergence of Dylan Cook as not only a viable depth piece but a genuine NFL-level starting offensive lineman down the stretch.

The Steelers were the eighth team that Sharpe spent time with, as he had previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Football Team and Oakland Raiders. Sharpe was a fourth round selection by the Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Sharpe's Journey Through the 2025 Season

Sharpe spent the beginning of the season with the Chargers, appearing in one regular season game this season for the team before being released on December 2. 8 days later, the Steelers signed him to their practice squad.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle David Sharpe (72) defends against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Brennan Jackson (44) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sharpe has been moved around the league a decent amount, with his only stays of more than a season coming in his second stint with the Raiders and two seasons with the Ravens. In his career, Sharpe has logged 46 games played, and has started in 6 of them.

Sharpe is known around the league for his size, as he stands at 6-foot-6 and 343 pounds, making him one of the largest players in the league. He has been notable for his durability in both college and the National Football League, with his only injury stint being placed on the COVID-19 list during the 2020 season that he spent with the Washington Football Team. His 2016 season at his alma mater Florida saw him be one of two players to play each of the team's games.

